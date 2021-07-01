Jokowi Increases Hospital Capacity and Oxygen Tanks

President Joko Widodo has said the government will increase the capacity of hospitals and other health facilities to deal with the surge in cases of coronavirus.

“The Health Ministry continues to increase the capacity of hospitals, centralised isolation facilities, as well as the availability of drugs, medical devices, and oxygen tanks,” Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Thursday 1st July.

Positive cases in Indonesia have continued to increase in recent days. Positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 21,807 people on Wednesday 30th June. Thus, the total positive COVID-19 in Indonesia since the first patient was announced by President Jokowi on 2nd March 2020 is now 2,178,272 people.

This daily figure for new cases is a new record during the pandemic, where the previous highest daily spike was on 27th June, with 21,342 people sick. Of the cumulative number as of 30th June show; a total of 1,880,413 have recovered – an additional 10,807 – and 58,491 people have died, with 467 passing yesterday.