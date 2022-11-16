Jokowi: Four Messages Opening the G20 Summit

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday 15th November 2022.

President Jokowi was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and conveyed several messages to the G20 members who were present.

“I hereby declare that the G20 Summit is open,” he said while banging the hammer five times.

In general, President Jokowi discussed various challenges that are currently being faced by the world. While the COVID-19 pandemic has not fully ended, geopolitical tensions have arisen between Russia and Ukraine which then spread to various other sectors.

“The impact of these various crises on food, energy, and financial security is being felt by the world, especially developing countries,” he said.

The following are four messages conveyed by President Jokowi to members of the G20, summarised by Kompas.com:

The scarcity of fertilisers should not be underestimated

The first message conveyed by President Jokowi at the opening of the G20 Summit was related to the scarcity of fertilisers, which should not be underestimated. This is due to the possibility of crop failures in various countries and the effects of the global food crisis.

Now that food prices are already quite high due to tensions in supply chain disruptions and high inflation rates in various countries, this will certainly exacerbate the global food crisis. With these conditions, as many as 48 developing countries, which are already at the highest level of food insecurity, will experience very serious conditions.

“If we don’t take immediate steps to make fertiliser available at affordable prices, then 2023 will be a bleaker year,” he explained.

The G20 must collaborate to save the world

The G20 Summit in the midst of global uncertainty is in the spotlight of countries around the world. For this reason, he asked the G20 member countries to commit to working together to produce solutions that are beneficial for the world.

“We have no other choice. The collaboration paradigm is urgently needed to save the world. We all have a responsibility, not only for our people but also for the people of the world,” he added.

He also asked all members of the G20 without exception to be responsible for respecting international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter consistently and creating a mutually beneficial situation for all parties. He said that Indonesia as the G20 President has made every effort to bridge the very deep and very wide differences between the G20 member countries.

However, success will only be achieved if all members of the G20, without exception, are committed, work hard, and set aside differences to produce something concrete, something useful for the world.

“Let’s show the world that we can be wise, take responsibility, and show the spirit of leadership. Let’s work and let’s work together for the world,” he said.

The war must be stopped

President Jokowi also invited the members of the G20 to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, if the war does not end it will be difficult for the world to move forward.

The war also makes it difficult for the current generation to be responsible for the future of the present and future generations.

“We should not divide the world into parts. We must not let the world fall into the cold war again,” he added.

G20 is a catalyst for economic recovery

The president hopes that the G20 can be a catalyst for inclusive economic recovery in the midst of the current difficult global conditions. Therefore, the G20 must produce concrete achievements, not just talk.

He also explained that in the G20 Indonesian Presidency this time, the G20 will continue to work to produce concrete achievements for global recovery through various efforts. These achievements include preparing funds to deal with potential future pandemics through a pandemic fund and helping low-income countries’ fiscal space through resilience and sustainability trusts.

He wants to encourage the acceleration of the achievement of the SDGs, generate hundreds of concrete collaborations, and support the recovery of a greener and more sustainable world economy through the Bali Compact on energy transition.