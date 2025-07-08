Jakarta Provincial Government Plans to Modify the Weather

High rainfall has caused flooding in several areas of Jakarta, prompting the Provincial Government to take the initiative to conduct a Weather Modification Operation to reduce the increase in water discharge.

The Jakarta Provincial Government, through the Regional Disaster Management Agency (Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah or BPBD), will conduct a Weather Modification Operation (Operasi Modifikasi Cuaca or OMC) following the rise in rainfall intensity which has triggered flooding in several areas.

As reported by BPBD, as of Tuesday, the 8th of July, a total of 67 neighbourhood units across Jakarta remain submerged, affecting parts of South Jakarta, West Jakarta, North Jakarta, and East Jakarta. Therefore, the Head of BPBD DKI Jakarta, Isnawa Adji, divulged to the press that his agency had reported the Weather Modification Operation plan to the Governor of Jakarta, Pramono Anung.

“While we and BMKG conduct weather observations every day, we are [also] preparing for the OMC process,” Adji underscored.

Furthermore, according to Adji, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika or BMKG) has predicted that rainfall intensity over the next three days will increase, and Jakarta is an area that needs to be targeted for reducing high rainfall intensity. Although the intensity is expected to decrease soon, areas such as South Jakarta and East Jakarta will, instead, experience increased growth of rain clouds.

“OMC will be carried out with a focus on Bogor, Bekasi, Tangerang, and Jakarta — as an effort to reduce the increase in water discharge upstream. BPBD, with the existing budget, will be ready,” explained Adji as well.

Meanwhile, the Director of Weather Modification Operations of BMKG, Budi Harsoyo, also divulged that the government will immediately carry out cloud seeding. The operation will use chemicals deployed by aircraft from the 8th to the 11th of July.

“The weather modification operation plan will last until the 11th of July. The command post [will be] at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base — as we may [also] review whether the Jakarta area, especially the Jakarta Greater Area [Jabodetabek] also needs cloud thickening,” Harsoyo previously said, in a virtual press conference, on Monday, the 7th of July.