Holywings Bali Construction Reached 80 Percent

After having its business licence revoked by the Regional Government of Jakarta, Holywings has spread its wings to Bali.

Holywings Bali is planned to open on Jalan Pantai Berawa, Tibubeneng, in July 2022.

The scheduled opening in July comes with the completion of most of the construction of Holywings, which is located around Canggu. One of the workers, who did not want to be named, said that the construction progress of Holywings has reached 80 percent.

Furthermore, he said that the construction of Holywings Bali involves approximately 300 workers which has been carried out with a rolling system every three months.

“I don’t know how much the project costs, but we are paid every week. There are about 300 workers here. Maybe up to half a billion per week,” said the worker.

Previously, it was reported that 12 Holywings bar and cafe outlets have been closed by the Jakarta Provincial Government. Holywings’ shareholders are also alleged to have suffered heavy losses, including Indonesian artist Nikita Mirzani and lawyer Hotman Paris, both of whom have reportedly only invested since May 2022.

Although its business licence was suspended in Jakarta, Holywings is rapidly expanded its business in Bali and is projected to become the largest beach club in Asia.