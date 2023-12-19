Foreign Tourists Apprehended at Bali Airport for Alleged Assault at Nail Art Salon

On Saturday, 16th December 2023, at 5:30 PM, the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office succeeded in apprehending two suspicious female foreigners at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport departure terminal.

Immigration officers matched the faces of the two foreigners based on a video that went viral on social media on 15th December 2023. It is suspected that both of them are foreign tourists who are being sought by the police in connection with a case of alleged assault at a nail art salon in the Seminyak area, Kuta.

After further investigation, it was identified that the two foreign tourists came from the United Kingdom and the United States with the initials ACW (37 years old) and CAB (37 years old). The two of them entered Indonesia for the first time on 6th December 2023, via I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport using a Visa on Arrival which is valid until 4th January 2024.

Deputy Head of Badung Police, Commissioner I Made Pramasetia, said that the results of the interim investigation revealed that the two female tourists assaulted the victim because they were not satisfied with the beauty services at the salon.

“The motive for the criminal act that occurred was because the person concerned was dissatisfied with the treatment services provided,” he told reporters on Monday, 18th December 2023.

He said this case started when the two foreigners came to the salon to receive beauty treatment services, on Thursday, 14th December 2023. Initially, they chose a service and were willing to pay Rp600,000. While undergoing treatment, they decide to add another service and are willing to pay additional costs.

However, after completing the treatment, one of the two refused to pay the total treatment cost of Rp935,000 and was only willing to pay Rp760,000. “This is what triggered the perpetrator’s emotions, resulting in debates and disputes and continued abuse of the victim. Initially, they understood the additional issue. However, in the process, they were charged an unacceptable fee related to the additional,” he said.

In this incident, one of the perpetrators also wanted to steal the salon employee’s cell phone to delete the video recording of the abuse. As a result of this incident, one of the victims suffered bruises on his hands and stomach. Meanwhile, the two perpetrators were charged under Article 351 of the Criminal Code and Article 335 of the Criminal Code.

Badung Police had coordinated with Ngurah Rai Immigration to monitor the two foreigners and the Head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office directed all ranks to be alert to them. After securing the two foreigners, a team from the Ngurah Rai Immigration Intelligence Service coordinated with the Badung Police to ensure that the two foreigners were the people the authorities were looking for.

As a follow-up, the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office postponed/prevented their departure. Then, the two foreigners were handed over to the Badung Police for further examination.