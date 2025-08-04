Foreign Tourist Visits to Indonesia Reach 7 Million in First Half of 2025

In the first semester of 2025, the Indonesian tourism sector continued to show positive developments, as measured by the number of foreign tourist visits.

According to a report published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (Statistics Indonesia) on Friday, 1st of August, foreign tourist arrivals in June alone reached nearly 1.42 million. A total of over 7 million foreign tourist arrivals were recorded in the first six months of the year, indicating a positive trend for the continued growth of Indonesian tourism. The Ministry of Tourism remains optimistic about achieving its target of 14.6 million to 16 million foreign tourist arrivals.

Regarding foreign tourists visiting Bali this year, the Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics at the Central Bureau of Statistics, Pudji Ismartini, stated that Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali remains the main entry point for foreign tourists.

“Visits [to Bali] have been dominated by Australian tourists, and this increase is partly due to the increased number of flights to Bali,” Ismartini explained, as quoted from the press, on Friday as well.

By mid-2025, the cumulative number of foreign tourist visits had reached approximately 7 million. Compared to the same period in 2024, this figure represents a 9.44% increase. In terms of nationality, the highest number of tourists came from Malaysia (16.7%), followed by Singapore (13%) and Australia (10.9%). Compared to the previous month, visits from Singapore and Australia increased, while those from Malaysia declined.

Despite the increase in tourist numbers, average foreign tourist spending appeared to have decreased. In the second quarter of 2025, spending per visit was recorded at US$1,199.71—lower than both the first quarter of 2025 and the same period last year.

Based on the type of expenditure, foreign tourists spent the most on accommodation (37.48%). This was followed by spending on food and beverages (19.53%) and souvenir shopping (11.17%). This spending pattern remained consistent with the previous quarter.

Indonesia’s Regional Position in Southeast Asia

While Indonesia recorded a solid 7 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025—marking a 9.4% increase year-on-year—it still lags behind several of its Southeast Asian neighbours. Malaysia and Thailand led the region, each attracting over 9 million visitors in just the first quarter alone. Vietnam, meanwhile, showed the fastest growth with over 6 million arrivals in Q1 and is quickly gaining ground as a major regional player. Singapore, though smaller in landmass, remained competitive with 4 million visitors in Q1, driven by strong business travel and events.

Despite being home to iconic destinations like Bali, Indonesia’s overall performance places it mid-pack in the ASEAN tourism landscape. Continued improvements in connectivity, infrastructure, and promotion will be key to closing the gap with the region’s top performers.