E-VOA Outreach and Autogate Implementation at Ngurah Rai International Airport

Ngurah Rai Immigration Office conducted outreach on the use of Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) and prepared for the implementation of the Autogate device at the Immigration Checkpoint at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali.

The event took place at the Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport and was attended by stakeholders and agencies within the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport area, including the Airport Authority, Angkasa Pura I, Bali Provincial Tourism Office, Badung Regency Tourism Office, Republic of Indonesia Hotel Association (PHRI), Bali Tourism Board (BTB), as well as Station Managers of international airlines.

Suhendra, Head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, stated in his speech that the transition of the Visa on Arrival service to Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) reflects the Directorate General of Immigration’s commitment to maximising technological advances in simplifying visa application procedures, making travel to Bali more comfortable for tourists and other visitors.

The gradual shift from manual Visa on Arrival (VOA) to e-VOA using the Molina system for online payment processes is anticipated. Suhendra added that, in tandem with the increasing number of foreign visits to Bali, the Directorate General of Immigration will activate electronic immigration checks via the Autogate device at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Immigration Checkpoint.

The Autogate device is expected to expedite the immigration inspection process, ensuring it is faster, more accurate, effective, and efficient without compromising supervision and security. In the future, the Autogate machine can streamline and speed up the immigration inspection process without direct interaction with immigration officers.

The Director of Immigration Information Systems and Technology, Agato P.P. Simamora, attended the event as the main resource person. He provided information on the implementation of Autogate and the Molina system in electronic visa applications. Simamora explained that the Molina system, launched at the 2022 G20 Summit, facilitates foreigners in applying for a visa without visiting Indonesian Representatives abroad and the Immigration Office for visa extensions.

Furthermore, Simamora highlighted that to facilitate the immigration inspection process at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, the Directorate General of Immigration has implemented Autogate devices, with installation starting in October 2023 and completion expected by December 2023.

In 2024, 50 additional Autogate devices will be added, bringing the total to 60 in the international arrivals area and 20 in the international departures area. In addition to the Autogate device, Face Recognition Identification System (FRIS) technology is utilised for immigration monitoring and security. This system directly captures passengers’ photos for verification with data in passports and visa/residence permit records.

The Passenger Profile Information System (SIPP) and Immigration Alert Surveillance System (IASS) also support immigration monitoring. Simamora urged all stakeholders, agencies, and related institutions to support and collaborate in enhancing the quality of immigration services to ensure a positive customer journey experience for foreigners visiting Indonesia, especially Bali.

Wihadi Sutrisno, Director of Immigration Traffic, and a Young Expert Immigration Analyst at the Directorate General of Immigration provided information about the implementation of the e-VOA policy, application processes, and the growing number of e-VOA users.

The outreach emphasises the significance of innovation in public services, particularly in the immigration sector. Socialisation about the use of e-VOA and Autogate is expected to provide a better understanding to stakeholders, including international travellers arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. The implementation of e-VOA and the Autogate device is anticipated to enhance the quality of immigration services, aligning with the government’s efforts to offer a more comfortable travel experience for international visitors.