Crocodile Shocks Shoppers After Wandering into Corner Shop on Taliabu Island

Residents on Taliabu Island, North Maluku, were left shocked when a large crocodile entered a corner shop (also known as a convenience store or a minimarket).

The incident occurred in Wayo Village, West Taliabu District, on Sunday, the 17th of August, at 7 PM local time. As shown in footage posted on social media, shoppers panicked and fled in fear when the crocodile entered the corner shop through the front door.

“At first, I thought it was just a big dog coming in. But when I looked, it turned out to be a crocodile! Everyone immediately ran outside,” said a resident who witnessed the incident.

Taliabu Island Police Chief, AKBP Adnan Wahyu Kashogi, stated that the crocodile’s appearance was caused by the heavy rains which have inundated the Taliabu area over the past few days and drastically increased the water level in the swamps, forcing the reptile out of its natural habitat and into residential areas.

“Due to the continuous rain, the water in the swamp rose. The crocodile, which was usually calm in there, finally came ashore. Coincidentally, the [corner shop] was only about 20 to 30 metres from the swamp,” Kashogi told the press.

In reality, the phenomenon of crocodiles entering residential areas in Wayo Village is nothing new. The distance between the large swamp and the settlement is only about 20 metres, making these wild animals frequently appear and disturb local people. Fortunately, in this particular case, the crocodile did not display any aggressive behaviour. Instead, it crawled slowly and appeared confused by its surroundings.

According to reports, there were no fatalities or injuries among residents at the scene. To boot, no livestock, such as chickens and goats, were attacked. However, the corner shop sustained some damage as residents attempted to escape.

The tense situation eventually subsided after local firefighters arrived to assist with the evacuation. The crocodile was safely driven out of the corner shop.

“Officers immediately tied the crocodile with a rope. After securing it, the crocodile was immediately returned to its habitat in the swamp,” added Kashogi.