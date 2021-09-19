Coldplay Invites Jokowi to Join Global Citizen Live

British music group Coldplay has invited President Joko Widodo to join The Ban Ki-moon Centre, an international organisation that focusses on youth and women according to the SDGs world program.

The invitation was extended by Coldplay via their official Twitter account on Saturday 18th September. The band also invited Jokowi to join the advocacy coalition for the climate crisis in Indonesia at the #GlobalCitizenLive event.

“@jokowi, will you join @bankimooncentre and a coalition of Indonesian climate advocates at #GlobalCitizenLive to make a commitment to the planet? Where you lead, others will follow,” Coldplay tweeted.

The President’s Twitter account does not appear to have responded to the tweet, many hours after it was first posted.

Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global event that will start on 25th September 2021. The event is being held to unite the world to defend the environment and fight poverty.

This year, Global Citizen Live will be simultaneously held in several cities such as Lagos, Paris, New York City, Los Angeles, Rio, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, London, and several other cities. Musicians and celebrities who will appear at the event include Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Adam Lambert, Elton John, and local musicians from the hosting countries.

Global Citizen Live is an annual activity in order to address global issues. This year, Global Citizen Live took the theme Plan for Improvement for the World which focusses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisis, improving learning, protecting the earth, and advocating equality for all.