Jérémy Degras Joins The St. Regis Jakarta as Executive Chef

The St. Regis Jakarta proudly announces the appointment of Jérémy Degras as its new Executive Chef, bringing over two decades of international culinary experience and Michelin-calibre expertise to the heart of the Indonesian capital.

A French national, Chef Jérémy has built an exceptional career across Europe and the Middle East, with a portfolio that includes some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens. Before he arrived in Jakarta, he served as Executive Chef at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland — an icon of timeless luxury — where he led a team of more than 70 chefs across 11 restaurants and bars. Under his leadership, the property was awarded three MICHELIN Keys and earned a coveted position on Condé Nast Traveller’s Gold List and The World’s 50 Best Hotels.

Chef Jérémy’s culinary philosophy blends classical French technique with modern sensibilities, shaped by his experience at celebrated establishments including the two-Michelin-starred La Rotonde under Philippe Gauvreau in Charbonnières-les-Bains, Le Parc under Franck Putelat in Carcassonne, the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach. His career has been defined by a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the art of hospitality.

At The St. Regis Jakarta, Chef Jérémy will oversee the hotel’s diverse gastronomic experiences, elevating its dining offerings with his visionary approach and refined execution. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the hotel’s culinary direction as it continues to establish itself as a premier destination for epicureans in the region.

With Chef Jérémy Degras now at the helm, The St. Regis Jakarta sets the stage for a new era of sophisticated dining, where heritage and innovation meet with impeccable flair.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow @stregisjakarta on Instagram.