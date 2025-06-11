Dr Joy, the Future of Indonesian Brain and Neurosurgery

The Neurology Center at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri is a dedicated facility for the treatment of neurological conditions, offering comprehensive services, state-of-the-art facilities, and a team of highly experienced and specialised consultants in their respective fields.

Thanks to these strengths, The Neurology Center at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri has earned numerous prestigious accolades, including Most Comprehensive Neurology Service Hospital at the CNBC Awards 2024 and Neurology Service Provider of the Year in Indonesia 2025 at the GlobalHealth Indonesia Summit Conference & Awards 2025.

One of the standout services at The Neurology Center at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri is its neurosurgery unit. The Neurology Center at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri is staffed by specialist neurosurgeons capable of performing advanced surgical procedures to address a wide range of conditions, from brain tumours in both children and adults to strokes and brain aneurysms. These procedures are carried out using sophisticated, cutting-edge techniques, some of which remain relatively unfamiliar to the general public —including awake brain surgery, where the patient remains conscious throughout the operation, and Endoscopic Endonasal Transsphenoidal surgery, a brain tumour procedure performed via the nasal passage, eliminating the need to open the skull.

This outstanding centre is led by one of Indonesia’s foremost neurosurgeons, Dr dr Mardjono Tjahjadi, Sp.BS, Subsp. N-Vas, F. N-Onk, PhD, FICS—affectionately known as Dr Joy—whose achievements have made a significant contribution to the country’s medical landscape.

The Neurology Center at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri, Led by the Phenomenal Dr. Joy

Dr Joy is a neurosurgeon who recently broke a record recognised by the Indonesian World Records Museum (MURI), earning the title of Fastest Doctor to Graduate with a Doctorate in Medicine. He successfully completed his doctoral studies at the University of Helsinki, Finland, in just 18 months and 12 days.

During his time in Finland, Dr Joy focused his research on brain aneurysms. His decision to pursue his doctorate in this Scandinavian country was a strategic one, as, statistically, Finland has the highest incidence of brain aneurysms in the world.

While in Finland, Dr Joy had the invaluable opportunity to train directly under Professor Juha Hernesniemi, one of the world’s most renowned and respected neurosurgeons. In addition to his academic work, Dr Joy was actively involved in cutting-edge research into brain aneurysms and tumours. At the same institution, he also completed a clinical fellowship in microsurgery and cerebral vascular surgery. His international experience extends beyond Finland, having also undertaken clinical and research training in neurointerventional procedures, particularly brain catheterisation (brain DSA), at Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea.

As a specialist in neurosurgery and brain tumours in Indonesia, Dr Joy is among the pioneers who introduced Awake Brain Surgery—a procedure performed on conscious patients, allowing surgeons to preserve motor, cognitive, and language functions during tumour removal. During the operation, patients are kept awake and invited to communicate or carry out simple movements, enabling the surgical team to identify and protect vital areas of brain activity in real time.

With his extensive expertise, advanced knowledge, and considerable experience, Dr Joy has performed over 1,000 brain tumour surgeries, DSA procedures, and brain aneurysm treatments. His contribution to neurosurgery in Indonesia extends beyond clinical practice into medical education, including the authorship of Understanding Brain Aneurysms, now available in two editions. The book has proven to be an invaluable resource for patients, medical students, and healthcare professionals alike.

All of Dr Joy’s expertise is further supported by the state-of-the-art facilities at The Neurology Center at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri. The centre is equipped with the latest medical technologies, including a Digital PET CT Scan, the leading LINAC ELEKTA VERSA HD radiotherapy system, intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM), IQon Spectral CT Scan, MR Ingenia Ambition 1.0, and robotic neuronavigation systems that significantly enhance the success rates of brain surgery procedures.

When a 5-Star Doctor Meets a 5-Star Hospital

Patient safety and well-being are Dr Joy’s utmost priorities. He once made a promise to Professor Juha Hernesniemi to bring back the knowledge he gained in Finland for the benefit of the Indonesian people.

This was far from an empty promise. Dr Joy’s commitment to Professor Juha has been realised through the many patients successfully treated at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri. These include cases such as brain tumours removed using the Awake Brain Surgery technique, paediatric brain tumours treated with microsurgery, and tumours compressing the optic nerve— which had left patients on the brink of blindness—successfully removed via Endoscopic Endonasal Transsphenoidal Surgery (EETS), a procedure performed through the nasal passage.

The recovery of these patients began in less than a week following surgery. Patients who had nearly lost their sight regained almost normal vision, those who underwent awake brain surgery were able to return to their daily activities, and children who received microsurgery are now back at school, leading active lives. These success stories and the happiness of the patients and their families stand as proof that, when the right doctor is paired with the right hospital, it creates an exceptional care experience.

Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri, an international-standard hospital, offers not only facilities comparable to those of a five-star hotel but also cutting-edge medical services, equipped with the latest technology to support holistic and comprehensive patient care.

Carrying the slogan “A Hospital Like No Other”, this hospital in Puri, Tangerang, holds a distinctive vision. Mandaya is firmly committed to becoming a referral centre for conditions that are difficult to treat or manage elsewhere—including complex chronic diseases requiring liver transplants, rare nerve and muscle disorders in both children and adults, as well as advanced-stage cancers.

Managing such conditions is by no means an easy task. In addition to bringing in highly skilled medical professionals such as Dr Joy, Mandaya invests seriously in the latest medical technologies—not only within its Neurology and Neurosurgery Centres but also across other specialist units, including Robotic Knee Surgery, Rezum Water Vapour Therapy, Vacuum-Assisted Breast Surgery, and a state-of-the-art Genomic Laboratory.

Moreover, Mandaya is developing a Clinical Research Unit (CRU), a dedicated research centre with one of its primary areas of focus in Regenerative Cell Therapy. It is hoped that this centre will contribute to the future of medicine by developing new and innovative treatment methods.

The successful collaboration between Dr Joy and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri reflects the increasingly bright future of healthcare in Indonesia—not only for the local community but also for expatriates. Patients no longer need to travel abroad to receive high-quality treatment for complex conditions, as world-class care is now available on their doorstep.

MANDAYA ROYAL HOSPITAL PURI

Metland Cyber City, Jl. Tol Jkt – Tangerang

Lot. C-3, Parung Jaya, Tangerang, Banten

+62 811 1908 7211 (Patient Relation Officer)