Borobudur and Prambanan to Become Interhash 2026 Running Track

The Central Java Provincial Government is preparing to host the Prambanan Mendhut Interhash 2026 international event, scheduled to take place in the Borobudur Temple area, Magelang, as well as the Prambanan Temple, Klaten, in May 2026.

As quoted from the press, based on the data gathered by the event committee as of the 13th of June, 2025, the number of participants who have registered for the Prambanan Mendhut Interhash 2026 has reached 1,865 people from 34 countries, and this number is expected to continue to increase until the day of implementation.

The representative of the Prambanan Mendhut Interhash 2026 committee, Prasetyo Ari Wibowo, stated that this event presents an important opportunity for Central Java to harness local potential and enhance the economic impact on the community.

“On average, Interhash participants can stay [in Central Java] for up to 10 days. This is three times longer than the average general tourist who usually only stays for two and a half days, so we really have to prepare for this,” Wibowo remarked in a written statement, after an audience with the Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi, on Monday, the 16th of June.

The Prambanan Mendhut Interhash 2026, taking place from the 8th to the 10th of May, 2026, is a non-competitive sports event and a grand reunion of the Hash House Harriers (HHH) community, which is a global cross-country running community that combines sports, route challenges, and tourism in one activity. The committee has prepared several route categories, ranging from short (6 km), medium (8–12 km), long (12–18 km), to super long (16–26 km), which will cross valleys, hills, and world cultural heritage areas.

During the three-day event, participants may also take part in various interesting activities such as the Tour de Borobudur, Red Dress Run, Welcome Party, Farewell Party, and The Great Java Train Rumble.

Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi is ready to fully support the implementation of the Prambanan Mendhut Interhash 2026. “We must sell this [event] internationally,” he said. Luthfi’s party, on top of that, will facilitate the preparation of this activity to the maximum.“This hash activity is very good, so we fully support it,” he concluded.