Mayapada Hospitality Hosts Turtle Release in Sanur

Mayapada Hospitality Holding Group, owner of InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort and Holiday Inn Bali Sanur, has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental responsibility through a Turtle Release Programme held on Tuesday, the 26th of August 2025.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, 72 baby sea turtles hatched from their nest on the sandy beachfront in front of the Resort. To ensure their safety, the hatchlings were gathered and protected from potential predators, both animal and human. As sea turtles are a protected species under Indonesian law, the Resort took immediate steps to safeguard them before returning them to their natural ocean habitat.

With the necessary permit issued by Sindu Dwarawati Turtle Conservation – Sanur, the two hotels conducted the release at Semawang Beach, directly in front of InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort. In-house guests were invited to take part in this meaningful occasion, giving them the opportunity to contribute to the long-term survival of this endangered species actively.

“We are honoured to be part of this remarkable moment in nature,” said Gordon Coutts, Owner Representative for Mayapada Hospitality Holding Group. “The turtle release programme not only reflects our commitment to sustainability and biodiversity conservation, but also offers our guests a unique and memorable experience. Protecting these hatchlings and helping them begin their journey to the sea is a small yet powerful step towards preserving our planet’s natural heritage.”