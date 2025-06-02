InterContinental Bali Resort Celebrates Global Wellness Day with Sunset Stretch & Sip

An afternoon of mindful movement, holistic healing and meaningful connections.

In celebration of Global Wellness Day, InterContinental Bali Resort, in collaboration with Bali Buddies and Indo Buddies, proudly presents “Sunset Stretch & Sip”, a curated wellness experience set to take place on Saturday, 14th of June 2025, at the resort’s serene Alun-Alun Garden.

Beginning at 4 PM, the event offers a rejuvenating afternoon that harmoniously blends guided movement, holistic rituals, and sunset socialising. Headlining the programme is Nadya Rudianto from Jakarta, a prominent wellness influencer and one of Indonesia’s certified instructors in Pilates, Barre, and Inferno Hot Pilates. Her dynamic session promises to inspire both body and mind.

Enhancing the experience are mini wellness activations by Spa Uluwatu, InterContinental Bali Resort’s ocean-inspired sanctuary, renowned for its holistic approach to wellbeing. As golden hour sets in, participants will gather for the Sunset Sip Networking Session, a relaxed, open-air gathering designed to foster meaningful connections in a tranquil tropical setting.

This Global Wellness Day event is made possible with the support of Metro TV and Media Group, AUM Active Wear Apparel (@aumapparel.id), Umah Living (@umahliving), Bali United FM (@baliunitedfm), Mouton Cadet, Cantene Maschio, Grant Burge, Sababay and more.

The admission fee is Rp250,000 nett per person, inclusive of a guided wellness session, spa mini-experiences, refreshments, and networking opportunities. Participants will also receive a specially curated gift from AUM Apparel and Umah Living, featuring premium wellness essentials designed to inspire balance and mindfulness in daily life.

Limited spaces available — Ticket Purchase: https://megatix.co.id/events/sunset-stretch-sip

For more information and reservations, please contact: