Tucked Away in Berawa, KONG Is Known by Those Who Know

Where Berawa’s discerning diners gather for refined bistro fare, inventive cocktails, and an effortlessly chic atmosphere.

On any given day in Berawa, there’s a quiet certainty about where people end up. Some come for a sunlit lunch that lingers into the afternoon. Others drop in between meetings for a midday drink or snack. And then there are those evenings — the ones that begin with oysters and end with signature cocktails — when KONG simply becomes the only place that makes sense.

Confidently positioned on one of Bali’s most sought-after streets, KONG is the kind of place you hear about quietly, over drinks, from someone whose taste you trust. A contemporary bistro and bar housed in a beautiful colonial-style building, KONG is equal parts metropolitan, seductive and understated.

The Crowd? A mix of returning expats, well-heeled travellers and in-the-know locals who come for the food — and stay for everything else. It’s polished without being pretentious; international in style, relaxed in spirit.

The Chef Behind It All

At the heart of KONG is Chef Nick Escobar, whose five years as Sous Chef at Nobu Fifty-Seven in New York bring a sophisticated, worldly edge to the island. His dishes are grounded, expressive, and confidently crafted without the need for theatrics.

Lunch, Snack, Dinner — Always Worth the Detour

KONG’s menu isn’t divided by time of day but flows naturally with you. A light lunch might turn bold with options like yellowfin tartare or lamb ragù pappardelle. The brown butter waffle with smoked salmon is a favourite for midday indulgence. In need of something quick yet exceptional? The signature burger, topped with gorgonzola and served alongside triple-cooked truffle fries, never disappoints.

Dinner is everything the venue is known for — wagyu foie gras gyoza, perfectly rendered confit duck leg, indulgent chocolate fondant — but if you fancy caviar and a drink at 4 PM, KONG makes that feel perfectly natural.

The Night Starts Here

The bar deserves a chapter of its own. KONG’s drinks list glides effortlessly between the classic and the inventive — the kind of place where you can request a perfectly balanced Aperol Spritz or be surprised by something like the KONG Diablo: a sultry blend of tequila, pineapple, dark cassis and ginger soda, garnished with orange and mint, as intriguing as it sounds.

It’s the sort of bar that works just as well at half-past three as it does just before midnight. And, on many nights, that’s exactly how long it keeps going.

The Crowd

You’ll find expats who’ve made KONG part of their weekly rhythm. Well-travelled couples are escaping the heat. Creative minds are deep in conversation. And always, those locals who know where to go when they want a meal — or a moment — that truly delivers.

Here’s the Truth

KONG makes it easy to stay. Through good food, flattering lighting, thoughtful pacing, and a quiet restraint that’s becoming increasingly rare on an island so often obsessed with being seen. KONG offers the kind of dining experience that’s harder to come by: one where the atmosphere and the cuisine move in perfect step. The lighting’s balanced, the bar’s inviting, the music is always just right, and the room fills with people who appreciate the value of time well spent.

About KONG

KONG is a contemporary bistro and bar known for its metropolitan edge and globally inspired cuisine.