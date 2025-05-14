Introducing BAR LUMA: A New Chapter from the LUMA Bali

Easy drinks, sunset sessions, and old-school vinyl on the terrace at LUMA.

Tucked away in the lively heart of Canggu, LUMA is a restaurant inspired by the sun-drenched coasts of Southern Europe, where the flavours of the Mediterranean meet the rich bounty of the Indonesian archipelago. Opened by acclaimed chefs Cameron Emirali (10 Greek Street, Soho) and Kieran Morland (Sangsaka, Merah Putih), LUMA combines rustic simplicity, seasonal ingredients, and refined technique. The duo share a passion for bold, produce-led cooking — an approach that has helped shape LUMA into one of the area’s most beloved dining destinations.

The menu evolves weekly, driven by seasonality and simplicity, showcasing the best of Bali’s local produce through a Mediterranean lens. At the heart of the kitchen sits a custom wood-fired oven and charcoal grill, while the beverage programme features a carefully curated wine list and cocktails crafted with local ingredients. With its breezy, coastal-inspired interiors and effortless elegance, LUMA is a space made for long, lazy lunches, lively dinners, and everything in between.

Now, building on that success, the team is preparing to introduce a new chapter: BAR LUMA — a taverna-style bar opening in April 2025, located on the terrace at the front of the restaurant. BAR LUMA will bring a relaxed, open-air energy to Batu Bolong. With space for just 30 guests, the setting promises to be intimate yet vibrant, perfect for people-watching, golden hour drinks, or a spontaneous evening out with friends. Whether you’re calling in for a pre-dinner aperitivo or lingering long into the night, BAR LUMA is designed to feel casual, social, and refreshingly unpretentious.

The offering will be simple and fuss-free, with a focus on quality and atmosphere. Guests can expect rustic Spanish and Italian-style small plates made for grazing and sharing, alongside cold draught beers and cocktails on tap. It’s a no-nonsense menu that perfectly matches the laid-back spirit of the venue. On weekends, a rotating lineup of DJs will spin old-school vinyl — adding a familiar, feel-good energy to the experience without overpowering it.

With its warm, welcoming vibe and effortless charm, BAR LUMA is set to become a new favourite for both locals and visitors. It’s a place to drop in without a plan, stay longer than expected, and leave already thinking about your next visit.

Brought to you by the same team behind LUMA, BAR LUMA carries forward their thoughtful approach to hospitality — this time with a sharper focus on cocktails, connection, and easygoing good times. Opening soon on Batu Bolong.

“You’ll find me at the bar with a Negroni on tap in hand!” says Kieran Morland.

“Sip slowly, savour the moment, and let the good times roll,” adds Cameron Emirali.