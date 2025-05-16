Sapta Rasa Returns with More Than Just Flavours

Aryaduta Bali proudly launched its annual signature culinary campaign, Sapta Rasa.

Now in its third year, the campaign celebrates the diverse flavours and culture of Indonesia, along with the meaningful stories that unfold around the dining table.

The event began with traditional Indonesian canapés accompanied by the gentle sounds of a Balinese rindik instrument, setting a warm, culturally rich atmosphere. This was followed by a speech from Aryaduta Bali’s General Manager, RM Rendy Prapanca, who announced that this marks the third year of the Sapta Rasa campaign and expressed his enthusiasm for highlighting Indonesia’s diverse culinary heritage. “We hope this campaign brings a taste of Indonesia and meaningful stories to every table,” he said.

Marketing Communication Manager Gladys Monica introduced this year’s theme, “Meja Cerita”, promoted with the hashtag #CeritaDiMeja. She shared, “We believe every table holds a story, whether joyful or filled with life lessons. Many of our memories are created through food, and we want Aryaduta Bali to be a part of those moments.”

Guests were then treated to a food parade by the Aryaduta Bali Food & Beverage team. Dressed in traditional Balinese attire, the team presented Nasi Yasa, a ceremonial dish rooted in Balinese rituals that symbolises gratitude and harmony. This sacred presentation reflected the campaign’s deeper purpose of offering cultural reverence with every meal.

After dinner, guests enjoyed a heartfelt poetry performance by Pranita Dewi, who recited an original piece written especially for this year’s Sapta Rasa campaign. The performance was deeply moving and left a lasting impression. One of the verses shared reads:

“Mimpi tidak selalu datang lewat tidur. Kadang, ia muncul dari panci yang diaduk perlahan, dari dapur yang masih gelap pada pukul lima pagi, dari seseorang yang tak pernah bertanya apakah kita akan berhasil. Ia terus mengisi piring kita agar kita cukup kuat untuk gagal dan mencoba lagi.”

In English: “Dreams don’t always come through sleep. Sometimes, they rise from a pan being stirred slowly, from a kitchen still dark at five in the morning, from someone who never asks whether we’ll succeed. They keep filling our plates so that we’re strong enough to fail and try again.”

This poetic moment beautifully captures the spirit of #CeritaDiMeja — that every meal carries a story, a memory, and often silent encouragement that gives us strength.

Each attendee received a Meja Cerita Card Game as a keepsake. The game is available in four themed editions — Family, Couple, Group of Friends, and Dad Jokes — and is designed to inspire connection and conversation over meals.

From the 1st of May to the 31st of August 2025, the Sapta Rasa campaign will offer a range of culinary experiences. Guests can indulge in the Balinese Megibung Feast for Rp310,000++ per package or enjoy the Bali Local Cheese Platter for Rp350,000++. The platter features five locally produced cheeses paired with truffle honey, grape and pineapple jam, and walnuts. Those who prefer cured delicacies can opt for the Antipasti Selection, priced at Rp400,000++, featuring pork loin, pancetta, coppa, beef bresaola, beef fillet, and beef fesa, served alongside grain mustard, giardiniera, black olives, and grissini. Seafood lovers can savour the Seafood on Ice package, priced at Rp700,000++, which includes king prawns, oysters, crab, tuna, green mussels, and more, served with mignonette, caper-infused butter, and lemon.

For more information about upcoming events and offerings, please visit www.aryaduta.com/bali or contact +62 811-3960-8623 or by email at marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.