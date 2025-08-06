HARRIS Café: Flavourful Dining & the Perfect Venue in the Heart of Jakarta

Located on the F5 floor of HARRIS Suites fX Sudirman, HARRIS Café offers a vibrant dining experience with a cosy, casual atmosphere and sweeping views of Jakarta’s Sudirman area from above.

Whether you’re enjoying breakfast or lunch, at HARRIS Café, guests are treated to a variety of buffet options featuring Western favourites, traditional Indonesian dishes, and a live cooking station.

Signature dishes include Oven-Baked Salmon Steak, Grilled 180 grams Australian Beef Tenderloin, Spicy Tuna Pasta Aglio Olio, Oxtail, Nasi Goreng Nusantara, Soto Tangkar Sudirman, Tom Yum Seafood, Rawon (Javanese black beef soup), Baked Fish with Sambal Dabu-Dabu, Mie Ayam Bakso (Chicken Noodles with Meatballs), Salads, Assorted Pastries, Wingko Babat, and freshly made Telur Gulung (Rolled Omelette Skewers), HARRIS Chocolava Cake, and Banana Fritters. All dishes are prepared with carefully selected ingredients and slow-cooked methods, offering healthier options without compromising on flavour.

HARRIS Café also features a comfortable indoor space with a dedicated smoking area, ideal for longer gatherings. Guests are welcomed with warm, friendly service, making it an excellent choice for everyday dining or special occasions.

Perfect for both social and private events, HARRIS Café is available for birthday parties, corporate gatherings, family meetups, farewells, graduations, and even wedding receptions. The venue accommodates up to 200 guests and is directly connected to fX Sudirman Mall, making it a convenient spot in the heart of the city.

Strategically located in central Jakarta and directly connected to fX Sudirman Mall, HARRIS Café is easily accessible for both business and leisure visitors.

For reservations and enquiries, please get in touch with +62 812 8899 8452.