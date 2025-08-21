Cantina Classe: Authentic Italian Flavours in the Heart of Canggu

Cantina Classe brings the soul of Italy to Canggu with handmade pizzas, fresh pasta, and signature cocktails.

Cantina Classe’s interiors, inspired by traditional stone ovens and rustic Italian charm, create a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for any occasion, whether a romantic dinner, a casual catch-up with friends, or a family gathering.

Vegetarian diners are well catered for, with a dedicated selection of veggie pizzas and pasta dishes that are every bit as flavourful, ensuring everyone can enjoy a genuine Italian experience without compromise. Every dish at Cantina Classe combines fresh ingredients with authentic recipes, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking an unforgettable taste of Italy in Bali.

Signature Dishes and Dining Experience

Among the favourites is the Fettuccine Truffle Carbonara, crafted with handmade fettuccine, grilled beef, creamy carbonara sauce, crispy garlic, and fragrant truffle mushrooms – a dish that strikes the perfect balance between indulgence and comfort.

Guests can choose between cosy indoor seating, filled with rustic charm, or outdoor spaces where the tropical breeze enhances the dining experience. The combination of excellent food, attentive service, and a relaxed setting makes Cantina Classe ideal for both daytime dining and late-night gatherings.

Perfectly Situated for Canggu Nights

Conveniently located at Jl. Canggu Padang Linjong No. 8C, Bali, Cantina Classe is open daily from 12 PM to 3 AM, making it the go-to spot for authentic Italian cuisine, whether after a day exploring Canggu or during a lively night out with friends. Its extended hours mean cravings for Italian comfort food can be satisfied anytime, from a laid-back lunch to a romantic dinner or a post-party feast.

Cantina Classe is where Italian passion meets Bali’s vibrant dining scene, offering a memorable culinary journey with every bite.

Visit their website or Instagram for more details and to make your reservation. Your Italian dining experience awaits.