Sunday, 13 July 2025

Multi Media - BSJ - lampung - PIA - BSJ - Indigo
intercon sanur - Wellington - SIS - Marriott Lampung - Mesastila
Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

Bar Takeover with World-Class Mixologist Arey Barker

by Indonesia Expat
Bar Takeover with World-Class Mixologist Arey Barker
Bar Takeover with World-Class Mixologist Arey Barker

Makan Place presents its first Bar Takeover of the year with celebrated mixologist Arey Barker, showcasing three signature cocktails inspired by Balinese flavours and world-class spirits.

Makan Place kicks off its first Bar Takeover of the year with an exciting, one-night-only collaboration featuring Indonesia’s very own cocktail maestro, Arey Barker, the 2014 Diageo World Class Indonesia Champion. Set to take over the bar on Saturday, 26th of July 2025, Arey will bring his signature flair and magnetic energy to delight the Makan Place crowd.

Dinner Offer
Dinner Offer

With over 11 years of experience in the mixology world and an impressive four-year streak competing in the prestigious Diageo World Class — a global stage for the finest in cocktail craftsmanship — Arey has long been a driving force in Indonesia’s cocktail scene. Today, he leads as Group Head Mixologist at 8 Degree Projects, a leading name in hospitality, while also serving as Brand Ambassador for Beam Suntory Indonesia.

Meneater-Cocktail
Meneater-Cocktail

For this special appearance at Makan Place, Arey is set to present three of his signature creations, including Meneater, a cocktail that highlights ginger torch, locally known as kecombrang, an ingredient commonly found in Balinese sambal. Each drink on the menu is a reflection of Arey’s personal style, rooted in Balinese heritage and elevated through modern technique and flavour, featuring timeless spirits such as Suntory whisky, Roku gin, and Haku vodka.

Makan Place
Makan Place

Guests can enjoy Arey’s exclusive cocktails from 5 PM to 9 PM at Rp158,000++, the perfect way to ease into the evening. For those seeking a complete experience, food pairing offers for lunch or dinner will also be available, starting from Rp188,000++.

Table reservations are highly recommended.

For more information, please contact:

Related posts

Jhoii Local Eats: Where Sustainability Meets What’s on the End of Your Fork

Indonesia Expat

Hop into Easter Fun at Grand Hyatt Bali

Indonesia Expat

Meet Ahmed Ahmed : A Glimpse of Life in Comedy

Anastasia Nareswari

“Free to be Me’ Painting Exhibition by Neurodivergent Young Artists at Gran Melia Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali Promotes Mindful And Sustainable Dining In Celebration Of World Vegan Day

Indonesia Expat

A Letter from an American Who Loves to Retire in Bali

Indonesia Expat