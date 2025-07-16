Padma Musical Series Welcomes World-Renowned Violinist Iskandar Widjaja

The acclaimed Padma Musical Series continues with an evening of world-class classical music, headlined by internationally renowned violinist Iskandar Widjaja, accompanied by celebrated Indonesian pianist Stephanie Onggowinoto.

Set against the luxurious backdrop of Padma Resort Legian on Saturday, 16th of August 2025, the Padma Musical Series concert promises a night of virtuosic flair, musical storytelling, and the unmistakable charisma of one of the most captivating violinists of our time.

Hailed as both “a true force of nature” (The Strad) and a “rockstar” (The Jakarta Post), Iskandar Widjaja has enthralled audiences across five continents. His genre-bending style and magnetic stage presence have taken him to iconic venues such as the Berlin Philharmonie, Vienna Konzerthaus, and Carnegie Hall. His collaborations span from world-class conductors to global pop icons. Known for blending technical mastery with expressive depth, Iskandar is redefining the classical music experience for a new generation.

Joining him on stage is Stephanie Onggowinoto, a pianist praised for her “crystal-clear, luminous sound” and profound musical sensitivity. Stephanie has graced stages including Tokyo Opera City Hall, Singapore’s Esplanade, and Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall. Widely recognised for her artistry as both a soloist and chamber musician, she is also a prize-winner at prestigious international competitions, bringing poise and precision to every performance.

For this concert, Iskandar has curated a bold and genre-defying programme. From the elegance of Handel and Bach to the virtuosic brilliance of Sarasate and the folk-infused flair of the Concerto Nusantara — commissioned by Sultan Hamengkubuwono X — this performance reimagines the classical recital for a contemporary audience. It will be a journey through timeless classics and some of the most celebrated compositions from across the Indonesian archipelago.

Together, Iskandar and Stephanie will present an evening of sonic exploration — spanning enduring works from the classical repertoire — inviting audiences into a world of beauty, imagination, and virtuosity.

Programme for the Evening

First Session

F. Kreisler — Variations on a Theme of Corelli G.F. Händel — Violin Sonata in D Major, HWV 371

I. Adagio

II. Allegro

III. Larghetto

IV. Allegro

J.S. Bach — Siciliano, BWV 1031 C. Sinding — Suite in the Old Style, Op.10

I. Presto

II. Adagio

III. Tempo Giusto

Second Session

J. Lemazh — Concerto Nusantara

I. Movement: Bungong Jeumpa – Cadenza – Dayuang Palinggam – Cik Cik Periuk – Paris Barantai

II. Movement: Don Dapdape – Bole Jaru – O Ina Ni Keke

III. Movement: Buka Pintu – Ayo Mama – Anak Kambing Saya – Apuse

A. Khachaturian — Sabre Dance / Lir Ilir (arr. Adriano Alvian) I. Widjaja / F. Wengler — Coldplay Concerto P. de Sarasate — Zigeunerweisen, Op.20

Limited early bird tickets are now available. Early reservations are highly recommended for what promises to be one of Bali’s most talked-about musical evenings this high season.

Tickets are available online via Megatix

Ticket price starts from Rp375,000 nett/person (25% early bird discount, subject to availability)

40% discount for Bronze seating purchased with a student ID

20% discount for BCA cardholders (T&Cs apply. Discounts cannot be combined)

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 16th of August 2025

Venue: Plumeria Grand Ballroom, Padma Resort Legian

Show Time: 7.00 PM

Doors and Bar Open: 6.00 PM

For further information and reservations, please contact:

WhatsApp: (+62) 811 3821 9512

Email: dining.legian@padmahotels.com

Padma Resort Legian

Address: Jl. Padma No. 1, Legian, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Website: PadmaResortLegian.com