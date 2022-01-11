Jokowi: Free COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decided that booster vaccines for COVID-19 will be provided free of charge for all Indonesians.

The third vaccine is planned to be given starting Wednesday 12th January 2022.



According to Jokowi, the administration of the third dose of vaccine is important in increasing people’s immunity, given the coronavirus continues to mutate.

There are five vaccines that are planned to be used as boosters and have received an emergency permit from the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM). The vaccines are from Sinovac, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Zifivax, and Pfizer.

“This is important to increase people’s immunity. It is certain that it is free for the community, because, once again I emphasize that the safety of the people is the main priority,” said Jokowi in a press release on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Tuesday 11th January 2022.

“The terms and conditions needed to receive this third vaccination are that the prospective recipient has received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine more than six months prior,” he continued.

Jokowi also reminded people that even though they have been vaccinated, they must remain disciplined in carrying out health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands.