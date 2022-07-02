Indonesian Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passed Away

Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Tjahjo Kumolo passed away on Friday 1st July 2022 11:00am local Jakarta time after undergoing treatment for several days in hospital.

Information about the death of the former PDI-P Secretary General was confirmed by PDI-P politician Junimart Girsang.

Kumolo was admitted to the hospital on 20th June for unknown health complications. However, in an interview with Kompas TV, Girsang claimed that the minister was being treated for complications with his internal organs.

He spent five terms as a member of the House of Representatives until he became Secretary-General of the PDI-P political party and eventually was entrusted as a minister. Kumolo’s figure was considered very important for this party.

“I knew him before and during his time as Secretary-General, I was close and often communicated with him. He is a figure that I cannot certainly forget because he was a political figure for five terms in the House of Representatives and was very interesting when we talk about politics with him. He was also very knowledgeable about staffing and he was empathetic and humane,” recalled Girsang.

Since being treated, Kumolo has begun to be inactive as a minister and in the party. He was not present at the second PDI-P National Work Meeting which was held on 21st June.

PDI-P General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri continued to monitor Kumolo’s condition while President Joko Widodo visited him shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Tjahjo Kumolo’s Profile

Quoting from his personal website, Tjahjo Kumolo was born in Surakarta, Central Java, on 1st December 1957. He was an Indonesian politician who served as the State Apparatus Empowerment and Indonesian Bureaucratic Reform Minister from 23rd October 2019 in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.

Tjahjo Kumolo previously served as Home Affairs Minister from 27th October 2014 to 20th October 2019 in the Working Cabinet.

He was also an Indonesian politician, and was elected as a member of the House of Representatives for the 2009–2014 period from the PDI-P party with the electoral area of ​​Central Java I and, at the same time, became Chairman of the PDI-P faction in the House of Representatives and served as a member of Commission I in charge of defense, foreign affairs, and information.

Kumolo served Megawati Soekarnoputri as Secretary-General of PDI-P in the period 2010-2015, and prior to that, he served as Chair of the Political Sector. Beforehand, he had been listed as the General Chair of the National Committee of Indonesian Youth and a member of the Golkar Party.