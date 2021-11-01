Jakarta Intercultural School to Open Learning Center for Students With Specialized Needs

Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS) is set to launch a specialized program called the JIS Learning Center as part of its ongoing mission to provide an inclusive, high-quality educational experience to students with intensive learning needs.

One of the few to operate in a Joint Cooperation School (SPK) in Indonesia, the JIS Learning Center will be a program designed for children aged 4 to 11 with intellectual disabilities. There are plans to expand the program to older students in the coming years.

“We respect and appreciate the fact that no two children are alike. This means that children don’t learn or develop the same way or at the same pace,” says JIS Interim Head of School Maya Nelson. “As a school that embraces the values of diversity, equity and inclusion, JIS understands the need to evolve and expand our curriculum to make room for students with various learning differences.”

The terms used to describe what these children experience have evolved as our understanding of neurodevelopment grows. Perhaps the most commonly known is “learning difficulty,” but growing in prevalence are learning needs, learning differences, and neuro-diversities.

The JIS Learning Center, Nelson adds, will offer a safe, nurturing space for children who need more support in their overall development — specialized, expert guidance they may not receive in a conventional classroom. The culminating goal of the program, designed by JIS educators with decades of combined experience in special education, is for students to acquire and confidently use a range of functional academic skills and daily life skills, resulting in a level of independence.

“They will be actively engaged in both individual and collaborative activities in a structured yet stimulating learning environment. Our aim is for them to be future-ready; to develop into contributing members of their community,” Nelson says.

The JIS Learning Center will open its doors in August 2022, in time for the 2022/23 academic year. Registration is currently open. To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit the JIS Learning Center website.

About Jakarta Intercultural School

JIS was founded in 1951 by United Nations workers who aimed to introduce relevant schooling in English for children of expatriates in a newly independent Indonesia. Originally named the Joint Embassy School (JES) after our British, American, Australian and then-Yugoslavian embassy partners, JIS became a pioneer for international education in the archipelago and the region.

A name change in 1977 saw us become the Jakarta International School and finally Jakarta Intercultural School in 2014. Today, with high expectations for results-oriented and engaged learning, JIS helps each community member learn to be Best for the World.

As we continue our 70-year journey, we value each learner whose personal story enriches our own. With some 1,900 students, over 200 faculty members and countless alumni and parents contributing daily to the school’s legacy and the world around us, our diverse community remains encouraged, humbled and motivated to continue growing as lifelong learners.

For more information, please go to https://www.jisedu.or.id/