Swiss-Belhotel International Reimagines Leisure with Three Hotel Rebrandings in Bali

Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the rebranding of three hospitality properties in Bali as a strategic move to strengthen its presence in premier tourism destinations.

The focus of the rebranding is also to highlight the Group’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences while expanding its footprint across Indonesia. The three hotels in this expansion pipeline — Kamarkoe Hotel Seminyak, D’sawah Villa Umalas, and The Sunset Mansion — have officially been integrated into the Swiss-Belhotel International brand portfolio as of the 15th of April 2025.

The newly rebranded hotels include Kamarkoe Hotel Seminyak, now operating as Swiss-Belinn Seminyak; The Sunset Mansion, rebranded as Swiss-Belcourt Sunset; and D’sawah Villas Umalas, which has become Swiss-Belvillas Umalas. Located in the heart of Seminyak — Bali’s most vibrant lifestyle district — these properties offer a contemporary and stylish ambience, blending modern design with the signature warm hospitality of Swiss-Belhotel International.

Each property has been carefully selected to align with international standards of comfort and operational excellence. The rebranding aims to position the hotels as international three- and four-star accommodations with convenient access to renowned shopping destinations, culinary hotspots, and Seminyak’s sun-drenched beaches.

“With these three newly rebranded Bali properties, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to the local tourism and hospitality sectors. We aim to elevate the guest experience by offering more accommodation options for local and international travellers, integrating our global standards of quality while preserving the unique character of each destination. All this is delivered with warm Asian passion and Swiss professionalism,” said Emmanuel Guillard, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development in Indonesia.

Swiss-Belhotel International continues to expand within the Indonesian market and anticipates further developments across Bali and beyond. With this latest initiative, the Group solidifies its presence in key destinations across the archipelago, offering diverse hospitality experiences tailored to the expectations of modern travellers. Whether seeking vibrant city living, tranquil villa escapes, or strategic access to major tourist attractions, Swiss-Belinn Seminyak, Swiss-Belvillas Umalas, and Swiss-Belcourt Sunset now serve as exceptional gateways to explore the Island of the Gods.

For more information, please visit www.swiss-belhotel.com.