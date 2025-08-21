InterContinental Bali Resort Wins Best Meeting Hotel in Indonesia at M&C Asia Stella Awards 2025

InterContinental Bali Resort is proud to announce its recognition as Best Meeting Hotel in Indonesia at the M&C Asia Stella Awards 2025, marking the second consecutive year the resort has received this prestigious accolade.

Organised by Northstar Meetings Group under its leading brand M&C Asia, the Stella Awards celebrate innovation, service excellence, and outstanding contributions to Asia’s dynamic meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry. Winners are determined through an open nomination and voting process involving industry professionals and meeting planners across the region.

This year’s ceremony, held on the 19th of August at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, brought together leading figures from the MICE sector to honour excellence across 28 categories, including destinations, convention centres, meeting hotels, integrated resorts, MICE organisers, and sustainable venues. Representing IHG Hotels & Resorts at the ceremony, Harsh Khanna, IHG Global Sales, accepted the award on behalf of the resort.

“This recognition is a true testament not only for InterContinental Bali Resort, but also for IHG Hotels & Resorts as a brand renowned for delivering world-class meeting and event experiences,” said Bruno Cristol, General Manager of InterContinental Bali Resort. “To be honoured for a second year in a row is both humbling and inspiring. It reflects the dedication of our team in consistently exceeding expectations, while showcasing the beauty and spirit of Jimbaran through exceptional venues, inspiring settings, and personalised service.”

InterContinental Bali Resort offers state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, complemented by oceanfront settings, advanced technology, and curated experiences that blend Balinese heritage with modern sophistication. Its commitment to sustainability, guided by IHG Hotels & Resorts’ “Meeting For Good” initiative, further strengthens its position as a preferred venue for responsible and impactful events.

At the heart of the resort’s MICE facilities is the Jimbaran Convention Center, the largest in the area, featuring 19 versatile indoor spaces accommodating up to 2,000 guests, along with a range of outdoor venues overlooking the ocean. Since its debut in 2022, the Convention Centre has hosted numerous high-profile international gatherings, including the 2nd Stakeholders Consultation Meeting of the 10th World Water Forum 2023, the Development Leaders Conference 2024, the Indonesia–Africa Forum 2024 attended by 23 Heads of State, as well as the EAPAC General Managers Conference, which welcomed over 230 delegates.

The resort’s consecutive recognition at the M&C Asia Stella Awards reaffirms InterContinental Bali Resort’s leadership within Indonesia’s competitive MICE landscape and its significant role in shaping the future of business events in Asia.

For more information about InterContinental Bali Resort’s award-winning facilities and services, please visit www.bali.intercontinental.com.