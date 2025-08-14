Inside the Booming Photobox Business Trend

A nostalgic trend reimagined—why photoboxes are making a stylish comeback and becoming a go-to business and lifestyle hit among Gen Z in Indonesia.

If you’ve been visiting shopping centres or hanging out at trendy spots recently, you are probably already familiar with photoboxes—compact booths filled with lights, cameras, and fun. These little boxes have suddenly become a firm favourite among young people, especially Gen Z, for capturing moments with friends or partners in an aesthetic, entertaining, and—of course—Instagrammable way!

But what’s behind the resurgence of photoboxes, a trend that first gained popularity in the early 2000s? And why are photobox businesses now springing up everywhere?

Photoboxes are not exactly a new concept. Back in the ’90s and early 2000s, they were a common feature in large shopping centres. Teenagers would happily pile into them to print cute photo strips with friends—complete with colourful stickers and quirky frames.

Today, photoboxes have had a major glow-up. They are now fully digital, producing high-resolution photos with professional lighting, all housed in thoughtfully designed interiors that range from minimalist to themed. Visitors simply scan a QR code, strike a pose, and receive either digital files or instant prints. It is quick, easy, and perfectly suited to Gen Z’s fast-paced, content-driven lifestyle.

Gen Z’s Love of Visuals

Gen Z is a generation that has grown up with social media and front-facing cameras. They thrive on documenting everyday moments and sharing them on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. That is where photoboxes come in.

Unlike a standard selfie, photos from a photobox feel more intentional. The professional lighting, playful posing, and fun environment result in images that are not only more striking but also feel like keepsakes. The outcome? A beautifully curated Instagram feed and stories that stand out.

An Affordable, Fun Alternative

As the cost of social activities continues to rise, photoboxes offer a fun and affordable alternative. For around Rp30,000 to Rp50,000 per session (typically for two to four people), users get a handful of entertaining snapshots, along with printed and digital copies. It is budget-friendly, fuss-free, and makes for a lovely memento.

This is precisely why photoboxes are popping up at all kinds of events, including birthday parties, reunions, and weddings. These days, many cafés and lifestyle spaces even include photoboxes as an extra attraction to draw in more visitors.

That is why photoboxes are not just about taking photos—they are a full experience. Many businesses offer themed booths with highly Instagrammable interiors. From nostalgic 90s vibes and black-and-white minimalist looks to the currently popular Korean-style “photomatic” aesthetic, there is something for every taste.

A Promising Business Opportunity

The photobox trend is also opening the door to new business opportunities—especially for young entrepreneurs and MSMEs in the creative industry. Start-up costs for a digital photobox can vary depending on the technology and design. However, with the right approach, it can be a highly profitable venture.

Here is why this business model works:

Clear target market: Gen Z and couples who frequent malls, cafés, and event spaces;

Gen Z and couples who frequent malls, cafés, and event spaces; Straightforward operations: Many systems can be run semi-automatically.

Scalable concept: Photobox businesses can be expanded into a chain of booths or even franchised.

Photobox businesses can be expanded into a chain of booths or even franchised. Collaborative potential: Photoboxes are ideal for partnerships with cafés, event organisers, or local brands.

Hence, it is no wonder photobox businesses are emerging all over the country, each with its own unique brand and creative flair. Some have even started to expand into smaller cities beyond Jakarta, such as Surabaya and Bandung.

Challenges of Running a Photobox Business

Although it may look simple, running a photobox business does come with challenges, such as:

Tight competition: More players are entering the market, so standing out is key;

More players are entering the market, so standing out is key; Keeping things fresh: Gen Z gets bored quickly, which means consistent innovation in design and themes is essential;

Gen Z gets bored quickly, which means consistent innovation in design and themes is essential; Technology upkeep: Cameras, printers, and software must be maintained in top condition to avoid glitches and, subsequently, keep the customer experience smooth.

Photoboxes today are more than just photo machines. They have become part of a lifestyle—places to express personality, make memories, and create content that reflects who we are. For Gen Z, particularly, it is not just about taking pictures—it is about capturing a vibe, sharing the experience, and enhancing their digital identity.

And for businesses? It is a trend worth exploring, indeed—combining nostalgia, technology, and creativity in a way that resonates with a highly visual, experience-hungry generation.