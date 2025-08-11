Goodbye, Plaza Semanggi — and Hello, Lippo Mall Nusantara!

New name, new concept, new experience. Jakartans, meet Lippo Mall Nusantara.

Perhaps anyone already trenched-deep in social media has already noticed that something has been abuzz at the business property formerly known as Plaza Semanggi—arguably, one of Jakarta’s most iconic shopping malls and commerce centres back in the first two decades of the current millennium. Some pedestrians and office workers who often frequent the Semanggi interchange might have also discovered that not only has Plaza Semanggi changed its name, but this property has also started brimming with new and rejuvenated energy.

For all Jakartans and visiting out-of-towners out there, say goodbye to Plaza Semanggi—and now, say hello to Lippo Mall Nusantara. What is the history behind this renewed business property? Is it worth checking out?

Here, Indonesia Expat breaks down what we know of Lippo Mall Nusantara (so far).

What *was* Plaza Semanggi?

Developed by Lippo Group in the early 2000s, the Plaza Semanggi mall was built around Balai Sarbini and the Veterans of the Republic of Indonesia Building (Gedung Veteran). Both buildings share land owned by Legiun Veteran Republik Indonesia (LVRI), although they are separate from each other. Therefore, the Lippo Group and other companies formed a consortium to build Plaza Semanggi on the LVRI land under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

Plaza Semanggi was officially opened by Sukarno’s daughter, President Megawati Soekarnoputri, on the 13th of March, 2004, coinciding with the reopening of Balai Sarbini and Gedung Veteran following renovations.

Shortly after its opening, Plaza Semanggi attracted many visitors due to its location at the busy Semanggi Interchange and its offering of several well-known tenants, such as the Centro department store, Giant (later renamed Foodmart), Cinema XXI (later renamed Cinemaxx, then Cinépolis), and Gramedia. It also enjoyed more popularity when the neighbouring Balai Sarbini became the venue for the live shows of the Indonesian talent competition show Indonesian Idol.

In the 2010s, Plaza Semanggi became more well-known as a hangout spot for the youth, as it is located across Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia.

What happened to Plaza Semanggi?

Plaza Semanggi began to experience a decline in popularity after Centro closed in 2019. This situation was further exacerbated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020-2021.

Once the pandemic steered clear, Plaza Semanggi, unfortunately, did not recover to its heyday in the 2000s and the 2010s.

The Transformation into Becoming Lippo Mall Nusantara

In response to the flailing Plaza Semanggi, Lippo Group then decided to begin the renovation of Plaza Semanggi on the 1st of November, 2023, which consisted of two phases and took approximately two years. Afterwards, on the 18th of December, 2024, coinciding with the completion of the first phase of renovation, Plaza Semanggi was officially renamed Lippo Mall Nusantara (LMN).

Quoted from the official website of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust:

“Lippo Mall Nusantara (formerly known as The Plaza Semanggi) is a modern mixed development comprising a shopping centre with seven levels and two basement levels, 13 levels of offices and a car park. It is strategically located in the heart of Jakarta’s Central Business District within the city’s Golden Triangle at the Semanggi interchange, which is a junction channelling north-south and east-west traffic across central Jakarta. The development is situated among many commercial buildings and is adjacent to Atmajaya University, one of Jakarta’s most prominent universities. Anchored by Cinepolis and Foodmart, its diverse and comprehensive tenant mix offers a suite of choices for all shoppers.”

LMN has been gradually opening since the 14th of February, 2025. Although the gradual opening has already begun, the entire renovation is expected to be completed in August 2025, which will also mark the mall’s grand opening.

What Lippo Mall Nusantara has to offer

LMN’s design concept is inspired by three elements of the richness of the Indonesian archipelago: water, represented by a fountain; earth, embodied in the architectural concept and interior elements; and sky, represented by the Sky Dining area on the 10th floor, offering panoramic views of Jakarta.

Furthermore, on the Ground Floor (GF), LMN features an amphitheatre surrounded by a giant LED screen, providing a modern and artistic touch.

Even though LMN has yet to see its grand opening, the shopping mall has immediately caught the interest of the Jakartans thanks to the existence of the Indonesian Struggle Museum (Museum Perjuangan Indonesia) which displays the biographies of Indonesian heroes, as well as Alun-Alun Nusantara, which is a typical Indonesian food court with more than 200 Nusantara culinary menus.

Looking at the mall’s composition so far, it is unmistakable that LMN aims to become a premier destination for Jakartans seeking a shopping experience that encompasses more than just shopping, but also an exploration of Indonesian culture and history.

Meanwhile, on the upper floors of LMN, visitors could experience a fashionable blend of nature and sophistication. There is a ‘Garden Walk’ designed with artificial green trees. Upon entering the Garden Walk area, visitors will hear the sound of birds chirping. Several snack stalls are also available for visitors looking to kick back and enjoy themselves.

For anyone looking for a daring Instagrammable moment, there is also a transparent, glass-made bridge that could accommodate up to 250 kilograms of weight or approximately five people. Nevertheless, LMN also advises visitors not to jump or run on the bridge.

So far, some of the most notable tenants that have opened their business within the premises of LMN are Starbucks, Crocs, Tomorrow, Nanyang, Foot Locker, and OH!SOME. Cinépolis, from the Plaza Semanggi era, continues to open, and so does the guitar shop, hiendguitar.com.

So, is it worth checking out?

For sure! Especially for the expatriates and foreign tourists looking for authentic Indonesian cuisine, as well as a lesson or two about our country’s history, LMN should be in your itinerary as you visit the city. LMN has also immediately proven itself as a chic watering hole for the city’s youth looking for a good meal, good clothes, and a good time.

All images are courtesy of Felix Martua