EMC Relocations – a Platform of Carefully Curated Relocation Services by Jakarta’s Most Comprehensive Relocation Company

EMC Relocations has been serving contented clients for two decades, spearheaded by Esti McMillan

In Esti’s words, EMC provides “A boutique experience”- customised portfolios to help clients find a home away from home. This includes support prior to, during, and after your move to Indonesia.

The EMC Relocations core team consists of Esti McMillan – the founder (real estate specialist in landed houses), Lyubov Averiyanova (real estate specialist in high-standard apartments), Tenny Afrianti (account executive ) and Putri Alviata (co-ordinator and digital marketing expert).

In addition to the in-house gamut of specialised services, EMC Relocations also works in collaboration with A for Effort – a Math and Science tutoring centre that has proved extremely helpful for expatriate families on the lookout for high-quality, international curriculum-based educational support.

Despite the challenges of a difficult realty market over the past couple of years, EMC Relocations has added several more services to the already over-brimming bounty of relocation help. It is also proud to announce a tie-up for immigration services with Double M, a market entry expert focused on Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Purview of services offered:

ORIENTATION PROGRAMMES – Moving to any new country can be daunting, and EMC Relocations lends a helping hand to assist in a streamlined transition and settling in. This includes tailor-made tours covering social and volunteer opportunities, transportation, locations, traffic overview, and shopping and dining options. Cross-cultural training is another part of this service, looking at bridging the gap between and helping gain a perspective of local cultures.

SCHOOL SEARCH – If you have children and need to look for and decide on playschools, preschools, or schools for your kids; let EMC Relocations guide you with their extensive knowledge of schools in Indonesia.

HOME SEARCH – This is the USP and the largest area of expertise in EMC Relocations. Your needs in a home will be converted into a customised list of potential houses. Be well assured that you will find the perfect home you are in the search for, right here, at EMC Relocations.

SETTLING IN SERVICES – Post the initial steps of moving and settling in, you need not be fazed, as Esti has you in good hands. EMC Relocations aids new families in obtaining a driver’s license, opening bank accounts; and also helps recommend reliable agencies for hiring house staff, amongst other aspects.

HOUSE AUDIT – If you choose EMC Relocations, we will help arrange an audit of the potential rental home. This ensures you move into a safe environment and staves away likely hassles with the rental property.

HOME STYLING AND INTERIOR DESIGN – Worried about how to create and design the perfect living space for you and your family? EMC Relocations liaises with home interior specialists who will help you realize your vision of an ideal home.

FURNITURE RENTAL ASSISTANCE – A perfect home involves furniture. While your shipping is still in transit; contact EMC Relocations which is prepared to help source good quality rental beds, tables, seating options, etc.

IMMIGRATION SERVICES – As you plan your move to Jakarta, EMC Relocations, in collaboration with Double M, shall guide you through the complex process of visa arrangements and immigration formalities that requires errorless precision. EMC Relocations also notifies you of any changes in regulations and requirements, translating into a smooth trouble-free move.

PAYROLL and TAX INCOME SERVICES – EMC provides support in payroll and tax handling to mitigate incorrect handling of accounts and to avoid penalties. Reach out to experts in this field at EMC Relocations.

Testimonials:

Jeanette and Joerg Fischer Felsberg (Rolls Royce): One of the most knowledgeable and well-connected relocation agents in Jakarta. We are very blessed to have found Esti and her team at EMC. The administrative process was also handled without a hiccup. We would recommend her to anyone looking for a house in Jakarta.

Csilla Lakatos (The World Bank): Esti is extremely efficient, reliable, friendly, honest, and above all, has an undeniable gift for matching house hunters with their dream homes. We appreciated that she went above and beyond the call of duty; and we highly and warmly recommend her.

Matt and Melanie Cherevaty: Incredibly quick to respond, Esti understood exactly what our needs were and got right on it. Moreover, she assisted with all our questions about living in Jakarta and also gave tips. We would highly recommend Esti to anyone new settling in Jakarta.

Martin and Servane (L’Oreal): Esti is not simply a relocation agency; she is the best friend you want to have when arriving in a new country. Trusting her blindly was the best first decision we made in Indonesia. She made everything easy.

For more information on EMC’s services, head to www.emcrelocations.com.

For inquiries, email us at [email protected] or contact Esti on +62 811 949 235

EMC Relocations – Relocations with a difference