Sinead Smith Shines a Light on AIS Jakartaʼs Primary School

The Primary School at the Australian Independent School (AIS) Jakarta has consistently become the beacon of primary (elementary level) education in the city. Its Deputy Principal, Sinead Smith, is here to provide some insights.

With the new academic year approaching, perhaps it is about time for parents out there to determine which primary (elementary-level) school is most suitable for their children’s needs as well as their future. In that spirit, Indonesia Expat had a profound conversation with Sinead Smith, the Deputy Principal of Primary of AIS Jakarta, as the latter introduced herself as well as the school’s remarkable Primary School.

Hi, Sinead! Let’s get started by introducing yourself a bit. What can you tell us about yourself?

I’m originally from both Great Britain and South Africa, but Indonesia has played a significant role in shaping who I am. I first moved to Jakarta in 1996 as a child and attended school here. That experience, growing up as an expatriate and being part of an international school community, had a profound impact on me. It gave me a deep appreciation for cultural diversity and helped form my understanding of the unique needs and strengths of globally mobile families.

My background is in the Performing Arts, and I’m a firm believer in its power to develop creativity, confidence, and collaboration in children. I’m equally passionate about literacy and the critical role it plays in unlocking student potential. These passions have guided much of my teaching and leadership journey. Today, I’m proud to be the Deputy Principal of Primary of the Australian Independent School (AIS) Jakarta. This role brings together everything I love: supporting diverse learners, championing the arts and literacy, and helping students thrive in an inclusive international setting.

I understand that, here at AIS Jakarta, the Australian Curriculum is implemented from Preschool to Year 10, then IB DP for Years 11–12. Can you explain what that means and its benefits for the students?

The Australian Curriculum is a robust and respected framework that focuses on developing deep understanding, critical thinking, and real-world application. At AIS Jakarta, it provides a clear learning progression across subjects, from Preschool through to Year 12. The curriculum strikes a balance between academic rigour and creativity, prioritising student wellbeing, ensuring our students are not only well-prepared academically but also socially and emotionally. It supports diverse learners, encourages inquiry, and equips students with the skills they need to thrive in a global society.

From your perspective, what makes the Primary School here at AIS Jakarta stand apart from similar education programmes and/or levels at other international schools in the city?

What truly sets AIS Jakarta apart is our inclusive, student-centred approach. We welcome learners from all backgrounds and abilities and are committed to ensuring every child succeeds. Our dedicated teaching teams use evidence-based practices to deliver high-quality instruction, tailored to the individual needs of our students.

One key feature is our strong English as an Additional Language (EAL) programme, which follows both a pull-out and push-in model. Our experienced EAL team works closely with classroom teachers to support students as they build English proficiency, whether that’s through small group sessions or embedded support during lessons. This ensures students can engage meaningfully with the curriculum while growing in confidence as English users. We also pride ourselves on fostering a warm, nurturing environment that places a strong emphasis on wellbeing, inclusion, and global citizenship. Our smaller class sizes allow us to form strong relationships with students and families, making learning more personal and responsive. It’s this combination of tailored support, inclusive values, and academic rigour that makes our Primary School stand out in Jakarta’s international school landscape.

Could you please speak a bit about the diversity that the prospective students, as well as their parents, may expect from the classroom at AIS Jakarta’s Primary School? Does the school also provide a facility for students with special needs?

AIS Jakarta is a truly international school, with over 32 nationalities represented in the Primary School alone. Our students bring a rich tapestry of languages, cultures, and experiences to the classroom. We also pride ourselves on being inclusive; our learning support and EAL teams work closely with classroom teachers to ensure all students can access the curriculum and grow at their own pace. Students with additional learning requirements receive tailored support through small group and one-on-one programmes, and we work closely with families to create Individual Education Plans when needed.

An interesting ‘element’ here at AIS Jakarta is the school’s commitment to a community called “The Parent and Friends Association” (P&F). What can you tell us about it? And is it true that AIS Jakarta also assists expat families who are planning to relocate to Jakarta, Indonesia, as well?

The Parent and Friends Association is an integral part of our school community. They help organise events, support new families, and foster a strong sense of belonging across the school. From International Day to social gatherings, the P&F makes sure everyone feels welcome. AIS Jakarta also offers relocation support for new expat families, including guidance on settling into Jakarta, school tours, and community networking. We understand that moving to a new country can be daunting, so we work hard to make the transition as smooth as possible.

We’ve heard that AIS installed brand new play equipment recently. Can you tell us about the new play equipment and its impact on the students?

The new playground was installed at the beginning of Term 2, and it’s quickly become a much-loved part of the school day. At AIS Jakarta, we believe in the importance of outdoor exploration, movement, and healthy risk-taking. The equipment was chosen to challenge students physically, encourage imaginative play, and support social interaction across year levels.

But we won’t stop there. We see our playground spaces as evolving environments. We’re already planning additional elements, and in our Early Years area, we’re especially excited about expanding our mud kitchen and other sensory-rich play zones. Outdoor play is a vital part of child development, and we’re committed to creating spaces that spark curiosity, creativity, and connection.

Mary Poppins Jr. is the next big school production—what role do the arts play in the Primary School curriculum at AIS Jakarta? And what can we expect from this show?

The Performing Arts hold an important place in our curriculum at AIS Jakarta. While not the sole focus, they are a valued part of our holistic approach to education, supporting creativity, confidence, collaboration, and self-expression. This year’s production of Mary Poppins Jr. is a huge undertaking. What makes this production truly special is that every student from Preschool to Year 6 is involved, that’s over 170 students! While our core cast is made up of our older students, each class across the Primary School is contributing by supporting a musical number. It’s a whole school effort that brings our community together in a fun and creative way. Yes, it’s a mammoth task, but it’s also an incredibly important one. The sense of pride, teamwork, and accomplishment that comes from being part of something so big stays with our students and staff long after the curtain comes down.

Last but not least, how can our readers, prospective students, and their parents get in touch with you and AIS Jakarta’s Primary School?

We’d love to hear from you! Prospective families can visit our website at www.ais-indonesia.com to learn more and book a tour. Our friendly Admissions Team is always available to answer questions and support your journey. You can also follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see what our students have been up to. For direct inquiries about the Primary School, feel free to reach out to me through the school office. We’d be happy to welcome you to the AIS Jakarta community.

AIS Jakarta