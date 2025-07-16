Archipelago Recognised as a Top Member of The Code 2025

Archipelago earns international recognition for its unwavering commitment to child protection in tourism, becoming a Top Member of The Code 2025.

Archipelago, the largest privately owned hotel management group in Southeast Asia, has been recognised as a Top Member of The Code 2025. This prestigious accolade, awarded by The Code, acknowledges Archipelago’s consistent commitment to protecting children within the tourism industry through concrete and ongoing action.

The Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism—commonly referred to as The Code—is a global initiative spearheaded by ECPAT. It aims to foster greater awareness and responsibility within the tourism sector to actively prevent the sexual exploitation of children.

“This recognition is a testament to the ongoing efforts of our entire hotel group in upholding child protection standards. Across all our properties, we remain committed to creating safe, welcoming environments and staying vigilant to the risks of child trafficking. It’s a shared responsibility we take seriously, as part of our wider mission to protect and care for children,” said John Flood, CEO of Archipelago.

Winston Hanes, Senior Vice President of Operations at Archipelago, added, “We are committed to ensuring that all procedures are consistently implemented by our teams and partners across all Archipelago properties. Our contribution is essential to creating safer spaces for both children and guests.”

Archipelago believes that responsible tourism must prioritise safety and accountability, especially concerning the protection of children. In line with this commitment, the company has implemented several tangible and measurable actions:

Training for All Employees

All Archipelago staff receive specialised training in the prevention of child trafficking and exploitation, based on standards outlined by The Code. This training is mandatory for new employees during onboarding and is repeated annually as a refresher to maintain awareness and vigilance.

Internal Awareness and Communication

Messages promoting child protection are regularly disseminated in the workplace through posters and educational materials displayed in staff areas. These values are also embedded within internal work guidelines to ensure continuous reinforcement among all team members.

Strict Standards for Partners and Suppliers

Archipelago ensures that all partners and suppliers adhere to the same principles. All partnership agreements include a clear clause outlining a zero-tolerance policy for any form of child sexual exploitation. As part of this commitment, the company has also made relevant information publicly available via its official channels, including the Archipelago website.

Internal Policies and Risk Management Protocols

Archipelago actively monitors and manages potential risks that may endanger children. Should a suspected violation arise, the company has clear procedures in place to address the case in accordance with the laws of the hotel’s host country, as well as those of the company’s home country.

By being selected as a Top Member of The Code for 2025, Archipelago not only receives international recognition for its dedication but also reinforces its position as an industry leader that prioritises human dignity alongside commercial growth.

The company believes that responsible tourism begins with awareness and action, both at the individual and organisational levels. This achievement reflects the hard work and collective commitment of everyone within Archipelago, from corporate management to frontline hotel staff across its network.

For more information on Archipelago’s policies and initiatives, please visit:

👉 archipelagohotels.com/get-to-know-us/good-governance