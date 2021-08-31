5 Crypto Art Marketplaces You Should Check Out

Investments in NFTs are increasing as cryptocurrencies continue to flourish. Today, millions are being generated by digital artists and other NFT producers.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are best described as a combination of computer files and proof of ownership and validity, similar to a property. They are based on a blockchain, which is a tamper-resistant digital public ledger, similar to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Like fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies are “fungible”—which means that one Bitcoin is always worth the same as another.

On the other hand, NFTs are one-of-a-kind or limited-edition items with unique identification codes. Artists who wish to sell their work as NFTs must first register with a marketplace, after which they must “mint” digital tokens by uploading and verifying their data on a blockchain.

Beeple, an artist, just became one of the world’s most valuable artists after selling his crypto artwork for $70 million. A Miami-based art collector surprised the industry last February 2021 when he sold a 10-second video artwork for $6.6 million.

How to buy NFTs?

To begin, you will need a digital wallet that can hold both NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Depending on what currencies your NFT provider supports, you will probably need to buy some cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). You can now buy cryptocurrency using a credit card on sites like Kraken, Coinbase, eToro, PayPal, and Robinhood. After that, you will be able to transfer it from the exchange to your preferred wallet.

If you are starting your crypto trading journey, you may find this trustworthy platform helpful.

Where to buy or sell NFTs?

Here are five different marketplaces you can pay a visit if you are interested in buying or selling NFTs:

ArtOlin

ArtOlin is a cryptocurrency art platform that enables artists and art collectors to permanently preserve digital material, allowing them to authenticate ownership and authorship of works of art from anywhere in the globe. ArtOlin registers artwork in an undamaged, transparent database to make it more traceable and easier to verify.

The OLINTOKEN, the ArtOlin platform’s currency, makes it simple to swap tokens, assess artwork, and reward artists, investors, and developers. It also includes a crypto-collectables museum called the Eternal Museum. Every piece of art on display at this museum is linked to one or more transferable tokens stored on the Bitcoin blockchain.

AsyncArt

Async Art is a newcomer to the market that is both entertaining and intriguing. Users may purchase art that evolves over time on this Ethereum art marketplace. It offers users an original and one-of-a-kind approach to make use of the technological aspect of the art form. This platform’s art is split into layers, each of which is sold separately.

Each layer has its own set of settings, which are completely adjusted by the artists. Users may make choices to certain properties that affect the entire image once they own a layer.

InfiNFT

InfiNFT is a token minting tool that enables users to build their own NFTs with on-chain information. Because of the platform’s emphasis on token integrity, the artist’s creations will last as long as the blockchain that underpins them.

The Ethereum blockchain serves as the foundation for InfiNFT. Any NFT created on this platform complies with ERC721 and may be traded on exchanges like OpenSea. However, owing to the blockchain’s capacity restrictions, the platform also maintains NFT file data on IPFS and ARweave. During minting, file hashes from these two storage systems are sent to the NFT.

OpenSea

OpenSea claims to be the world’s largest NFT marketplace. It includes art, censorship-resistant domain names, virtual worlds, trading cards, sports, and collectables, among its non-fungible tokens. The ERC721 and ERC1155 protocols compromise assets. Exclusive digital assets like Axies, CryptoKitties, Decentraland, and more are available for purchase, sale, and discovery.

They have approximately 700 projects, ranging from trading card games to collectable games to digital art projects, as well as naming systems such as ENS (Ethereum Name Service).

If you are selling anything on OpenSea, you have the option of selling it for a set price, a decreasing price listing, or an auction listing.

AtomicAssets

This platform is secured by EOSIO blockchain. Collectors and artists are required to offer a thorough and relevant description of their work, as well as information about the creator, on this site. This is intended to provide anyone looking at a collection with a general idea of what to expect.

You are not required to reveal your name when providing information as the owner of the work. Your social media links, on the other hand, can be included in the description. This will significantly improve the collection’s chances of success.