Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Indonesia Expat
Poolside Indonesia Expat Mixer at Pastis Pool and Bar

by Indonesia Expat
This October, the Indonesia Expat Mixer rolled out poolside in a Bali-inspired venue amidst the capital’s sparkling skyscrapers.

Pastis Pool and Bar at Oakwood Suites Kuningan Jakarta openheartedly welcomed Mixer goers between 7 and 9 pm for a night of amusing networking. Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Beer while scrumptious light bites were whipped up by Pastis Pool Bar Jakarta. A special thanks also go to Unakaffe System and Oakwood Suites Kuningan Jakarta for providing the lucky draw prizes.

See you at the next one 🍻🍷💃🏻

Organized by Indonesia Expat

