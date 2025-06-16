Grand Hyatt Bali Redefines Extended Stays with Enhanced “Stay Longer, Save More” Package

Grand Hyatt Bali, the iconic beachfront resort nestled in Nusa Dua’s tropical paradise, introduces an elevated Stay Longer, Save More package.

The “Stay Longer, Save More” package is designed for discerning travellers seeking to fully immerse themselves in the Balinese experience. This reimagined long-stay offer combines exceptional value with curated privileges, transforming extended visits into seamless, enriching journeys.

Available for booking via Hyatt.com, the package requires a minimum seven-night stay. Travellers are invited to experience Grand Hyatt Bali’s signature hospitality while enjoying outstanding savings on extended stays.

Where Timeless Balinese Elegance Meets Contemporary Sophistication

Grand Hyatt Bali stands as a sanctuary where authentic culture and contemporary luxury converge. The resort’s 636 rooms, suites and villas — arranged in clusters reflecting traditional Balinese villages — offer guests spacious retreats surrounded by lush gardens or overlooking the shimmering waters of the Indian Ocean.

A Resort Designed for Immersive Experiences

The Stay Longer, Save More package redefines value through thoughtful hospitality. Guests enjoy savings of up to 20% on accommodation, with each stay enhanced by daily breakfasts to fuel island adventures, five professional resort photoshoots to capture treasured moments, and the convenience of five pieces of daily laundry service.

A highlight is the USD 100 dining credit at Lila Cita Tavern, inviting guests to savour artfully crafted cocktails and local artisan beers in the tavern’s lively atmosphere. This culinary benefit complements the resort’s diverse dining scene, where authentic Italian fare at Salsa Verde and exquisite Japanese cuisine at Nampu await discovery.

Beyond luxurious accommodation, guests uncover endless opportunities for enrichment throughout the resort’s expansive grounds. The lagoon-style pools with waterslides add excitement for all ages, while evenings come alive with cultural performances at Pasar Senggol, celebrating Bali’s rich artistic heritage.

“True luxury lies in the freedom to fully embrace the spirit of Bali,” says Gottfried Bogensperger, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Bali. “Our Stay Longer, Save More package removes the constraints of traditional holidays, offering guests the time and space to connect deeply with the island through meaningful experiences and exceptional value.“

For further information or to reserve your Stay Longer, Save More package, please email balgh.gs.reservations@hyatt.com or visit www.grandhyattbali.com.