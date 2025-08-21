Amarea Resort Ubud: Your Serene Escape in the Heart of Ubud

Amarea is a serene resort in Ubud, surrounded by rice fields and lush tropical greenery.

With its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully designed spaces, it is made for those special moments – whether relaxing, spending quality time, or simply enjoying the calmer side of Bali. The modern tropical style and soothing ambience make it the perfect place to recharge and reconnect with nature.

A Stay to Match Your Style

Whether you are planning a romantic escape or a peaceful break from city life, Amarea offers a wide selection of rooms and villas, each designed for comfort and character. Choose from the cosy Ubud Room, Ubud Suite, or Ubud Cottage if you are after something simple and homely. For greater privacy, the Grand Cottage and Cottage with Pool provide a tranquil retreat. Travelling with loved ones? The Grand Two-Bedroom Loft with Forest View and Private Pool is ideal for group stays. At the same time, the Grand One-Bedroom Villa, Smart One-Bedroom Villa with Bathtub, and Grand Two-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool are perfect for honeymooners or couples seeking that extra touch of luxury. Each space blends modern tropical design with a calming natural atmosphere, offering a serene haven where you can truly unwind.

Stay. Dine. Wellness.

At Amarea, romance is not only in the air – it is woven into every experience. Dine at Norii Ubud, the resort’s beautifully designed Japanese restaurant set within peaceful gardens. It is the perfect spot for an intimate dinner, combining authentic flavours with a tranquil setting. For the ultimate couple’s experience, Svaha Spa Teges offers a private spa room for two. Indulge in soothing Balinese massages and tailored spa packages designed to relax your body and restore your mind. Whether you are here on honeymoon or simply for a quiet moment with someone special, every detail is designed to help you slow down and be fully present.

Visit our website or Instagram for a closer look and to secure your stay before availability runs out. Your unforgettable and tranquil escape begins here.