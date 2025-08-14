ANZA Charity Ball 2025: Into the Wild

The Australia & New Zealand Association (ANZA) is proud to present one of the most anticipated events on the calendar, The ANZA Charity Ball, an unforgettable evening where community, creativity and generosity come together.

ANZA is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation open to people of all nationalities, and has been bringing the Jakarta community together for over 50 years. All funds raised through ANZA membership, events and activities go directly towards supporting trusted local charities that provide life-changing services to Indonesians in need.

The ANZA Charity Ball is more than just a glamorous night out – it is a celebration with real impact. All of ANZA’s activities and events are organised to raise funds for its social welfare programme, which currently provides regular and long-term financial support to charity groups in Jakarta. These include three elderly food kitchens (pusakas), a child nutrition programme, a home for children with disabilities, a university scholarship and leadership programme, an elementary-to-high school student sponsorship scheme, and more. A dedicated team of volunteers helps ANZA monitor these projects, ensuring that every rupiah raised has the greatest possible impact. Each charity ball ticket directly contributes to these life-changing initiatives.

This year’s theme, ‘Wild Things,’ is a call to embrace the bold, the untamed, and the imaginative. Unleash your creativity and step into the jungle-themed ballroom at the JS Luwansa Hotel. Whether you opt for fierce animal prints, lush tropical glamour or wild elegance, the dress code is anything but ordinary. Expect to be transported into a world of dazzling décor, delicious food and drink, top-notch entertainment, and truly unforgettable costumes.

Tickets may be booked individually, or you can gather your wildest friends and reserve a full table of ten. The ball is known to sell out quickly, so secure your spot early. And don’t forget! There is a prize for the most spectacular costume of the night! To book your ticket or a full table, visit: www.tinyurl.com/anzaball.

This event is a favourite not only among ANZA members but also across the wider expatriate community in Jakarta. From first-timers to long-time residents, everyone comes together for one magical night of connection, celebration and giving back.

Let your imagination run wild. Join the charity ball on the 12th of September and bring your boldest, most creative self to the jungle. ANZA Jakarta can’t wait to see what you unleash.

For more information about ANZA, follow their Instagram @anzajkt, or visit their Linktree at linktr.ee/anzajkt to view their weekly activity calendar, upcoming events, and detailed activity descriptions.

ANZA Jakarta