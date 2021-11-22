World Superbike Racers Shower Under the Rain at the Mandalika Circuit

The World Superbike (WSBK) race at the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on Saturday 20th November 2021 was postponed due to heavy rain, yet it made some racers happy as they were able to take advantage of the moment.

Two WSBK riders, Dominique Aegerter from Ten Kate Racing Yamaha and Jules Cluzel from GMT94 Yamaha, looked happy as they both immediately began to shower in front of the pit as heavy rains flushed the Mandalika Circuit.

According to the official WSBK Twitter account @WorldSBK, Dominique Aegerter seemed to enjoy the rain in front of the paddock. In fact, he grabbed a sponge from his crew and used it to wipe his body as if bathing.

“When life gives you rain, take a shower, isn’t that right @DomiAegerter77 ?“, wrote the official WorldSBK account.

Along with Aegether, Cluzel also enjoyed the rain that poured on the Mandalika Circuit. Cluzel was seen shirtless, wearing only shorts, then running outside the paddock amidst the heavy rainfall.

The top-touted rider for the championship, Toprak Razgatlioglu, participated by pouring soap on Cluzel’s head while enjoying the rain in the pitlane. The Pata Yamaha rider didn’t seem stressed, even though the Mandalika race was very decisive for him.

“Thanks to @toprak_tr54 for always being here to help (cleaning the track too),” Cluzel tweeted on his Twitter account while pinning a laughing emoticon.