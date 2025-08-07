Religious Leaders Gather, Call for Firm Government Action Against Religious Intolerance

Indonesian religious leaders unite in Jakarta to condemn rising acts of intolerance and urge the government to uphold constitutional protections for freedom of worship.

Leaders of Indonesian Religious Councils gathered at the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (Konferensi Waligereja Indonesia or KWI) office in Jakarta on Tuesday, the 5th of August, to call for law enforcement and the protection of religious freedom in Indonesia.

Those in attendance included Father Aloysius Budi Purnomo, Secretary of the KWI’s Commission for Interfaith Relations and Beliefs; Rumadi Ahmad, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board; I Ketut Budiasa, Secretary General of the Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia; Anes Dwi Prasetya, Secretary General of the Indonesian Buddhist Association; Ws. Chandra Setiawan, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Confucian Supreme Council; Rev. Etika Saragih, Executive Secretary for Justice and Peace of the Indonesian Protestant Church; Major Maxel D. Latupatty, Public Relations Officer of the Salvation Army Church, and Serafim, Deputy Secretary of the Indonesian Orthodox Church.

The meeting was held to express concern and address a number of acts of intimidation, violence, and unilateral restrictions on prayer and worship activities tinged with religious intolerance, which have recently become increasingly widespread and sporadic in several regions across Indonesia.

Represented by Father Purnomo, he emphasised that various acts of intolerance against worship activities have undermined the spirit of religious harmony.

“For us, the number of incidents of attacks, prohibitions or rejections, and disruption of prayer and worship activities in several regions, carried out by certain members of the community, have tarnished and damaged the foundation of tolerance, harmony, brotherhood, and living together, as well as religious and cultural diversity in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia,” Father Purnomo told the press.

In a joint statement, the religious leaders urged the state not to remain silent in the face of threats to tolerance and peaceful religious life, and firmly requested that the government take firm action against perpetrators of religious intolerance.

“We must not tolerate anyone who has acted in anarchic ways, especially against prayer and worship activities throughout the territory of the Republic of Indonesia,” continued Father Purnomo.

On this occasion, the religious leaders also delivered a five-point moral appeal, including: