Pope Francis Dies, a Day After Easter

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, has died. He was 88 years old.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church and the Vatican, was distinctively known for his down-to-earth style and his stance against conservatives on issues such as capitalism, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and immigration.

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis died of a stroke. In response to his death, many Catholic churches around the world—from his native Argentina to the Philippines and across Rome—have tolled their respective church bells.

“At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Pope Francis lived, on Monday, the 21st of April.

Pope Francis made his last public appearance on the 20th of April, precisely on Easter Sunday, to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. As the public had been aware of his ill health at the time, his appearance drew wild cheers and applause from the spectators as well as the congregation.

Jakarta Archbishop Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo recalled the visit of the late Pope Francis to Indonesia in September 2024.

“[The Pope] always said, ‘[in Indonesia] I always see faces with smiles. No grim faces, no angry faces. Always [faces] with smiles’,” recalled Suharyo to the press on Monday.

Suharyo, as an archbishop, will attend Pope Francis’ funeral and participate in the conclave to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church. The College of Cardinals will determine the date and proceedings of the Pope’s funeral through a meeting at the Vatican. The conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor will be held one week after the funeral procession.

As of the 20th of April, 2025, there are 135 out of 252 members of the College of Cardinals who are eligible to be the next pope. Of those 135 candidates, 53 are from Europe, 20 from North America, 17 from South America, 18 from Africa, 23 from Asia, and four from Oceania.