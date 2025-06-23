Over 1,500 Participants Join 11th International Day of Yoga in Nusa Dua, Bali

Taking place on Peninsula Island, Nusa Dua, more than 1,500 people gathered to commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday, 21st of June.

This event, initiated by the Consulate General of India and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center (SVCC) Bali in collaboration with The Nusa Dua InJourney Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Area, was attended by yoga enthusiasts, academics, Indian citizens, and even the Senator of the Regional Representative Council of Indonesia (DPD-RI), Dr. Shri I Gusti Ngurah Arya Wedakarna MWS IIII.

The Group Head Commercial & Relations of The Nusa Dua ITDC, Made Purnama Damayanti, explained that this year, the event carried the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, emphasising the importance of holistic health as well as global harmony.

“This [also] reflects the close relationship between us and the Consulate General of India. It is a momentum to strengthen cultural connections between the two countries as well,” said Damayanti as quoted from the press on Monday, 23rd of June.

According to the Consul General of India in Bali, Dr. Shashank Vikram, this year’s celebration was bigger than in previous years. In addition to the event in Nusa Dua, a total of 50 locations throughout Bali took part in the celebration, including the regencies of Badung, Tabanan, Gianyar, Klungkung, Karangasem, Bangli, Jembrana, Buleleng, and Denpasar.

Specifically regarding the event on Peninsula Island, Nusa Dua, Vikram also remarked, “We are very happy that there are more than a thousand people here [on Saturday] doing yoga and enjoying the session. So I think it is a much bigger celebration than [the previous years].”

The Consul General of India in Bali also highlighted the grand backdrop of the Krishna and Arjuna statues, along with the ocean beside the island, as the reason for choosing the Peninsula Island as one of the sites to commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga.

“Peninsula Island is very beautiful, as I said when I first came to this place. When I came to Bali, I felt this was the most beautiful and serene place. Here, there are the Krishna and Arjuna statues in the background and the ocean next to [the Peninsula Island], so it is a very, very beautiful place,” Vikram added.

In addition, nine pre-event sessions to commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga had previously been held at several iconic locations across Bali, such as the Bajra Sandhi Monument in Denpasar, Bung Karno Park in Tabanan, Batur Lava Site in Kintamani, Penglipuran Village in Bangli, Ulun Danu Beratan Temple, The Blooms Garden in Tabanan, Lake Tamblingan in Buleleng, and Tirta Gangga Water Park in Karangasem.