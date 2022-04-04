Fully Vaccinated? No More COVID-19 Tests Upon Arrival

The government is abolishing the mandatory COVID-19 test for foreign travellers who have just arrived in Indonesia, either by air, land, or sea.

Initially, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that Indonesia’s economic recovery could rise quickly after February. However, he highlighted that the international aviation sector still needs to be improved.

“International flight capacity is still far from normal. For this reason, the government will take steps. We will relax the overseas travellers’ entry test rules for entering Indonesia so that the number of incoming flights can increase without causing a buildup at the airport,” he said at a press conference on Monday 4th April 2022.

No further COVID-19 tests upon arrival or entry tests will be done if overseas travellers have already tested negative in their home country, added the Coordinator for the Enforcement of PPKM Outside Java and Bali, Airlangga Hartarto.

“Overseas travellers would have to receive full vaccinations then provide a negative PCR test result valid within 48 hours before departure in their home country,” said Hartarto.

Upon arrival, overseas travellers are still required to go through a health screening process by checking body temperature. Anyone above 37.5 degrees Celsius will immediately be taken for a PCR test by officers whereas those below this body temperature won’t be asked to take a COVID-19 test of any sort.

Pandjaitan also said that the government will again open international arrivals at three airports in order to restore the national economy, including Yogyakarta International Airport, Medan Kuala Namu International Airport, and Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport.

“Details regarding this matter are still to be discussed and decided. And it will take effect when the COVID-19 Task Force’s circular has been issued,” concluded Luhut.