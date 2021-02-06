Anies Baswedan Recognised in 21 Heroes of 2021 by TUMI

The Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has been recognised as one of the 21 Heroes of 2021 by the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI).

Anies’ success in improving Jakarta’s transportation amidst the coronavirus pandemic has put his name alongside a number of world figures, including the founder of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk.

According to TUMI, Anies’ achievements include building 63 kilometres of bicycle paths to create intermodal integration and moving to launch an electric bus as an effort to reduce air pollution in Jakarta.

“This city (Jakarta) aims to create transportation that is fair, affordable, and inclusive for all groups,” explained TUMI.

In addition, TUMI said that one of Anies’ successes in transforming the Jakarta transportation system was achieved by renovating KRL and MRT stations to be integrated with other modes of transportation.

TUMI itself is a non-profit organisation from Germany that encourages sustainable urban transportation policy initiatives around the world.

The list of world figures included in 21 Heroes of 2021 are considered to have successfully transformed transportation systems, even though the world has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The full list of leaders in the list is:

