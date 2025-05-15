RSCM and hearLIFE Indonesia: Pioneering Hope for Vocal Fold Paralysis with VOIS Implant

For the first time, Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo National General Hospital (RSCM) has successfully performed medialisation thyroplasty surgeries on three patients suffering from vocal fold paralysis.

These procedures utilised the APrevent® VOIS Implant, in collaboration with hearLIFE Indonesia, the implant’s official distributor in Indonesia.

Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo General Hospital (RSCM) has been conducting this surgery recent time. “RSCM offers a new solution for patients experiencing voice disorders due to unilateral or one-sided vocal fold paralysis, which often occurs after thyroid gland surgery. This medialisation thyroplasty is performed using a VOIS Implant, which is a permanent solution for voice improvement in patients with vocal fold paralysis,” said Dr. Syahrial M. Hutauruk, Sp.T.H.T.B.K.L, Sups.L.F (K), the lead surgeon for these procedures. He expressed optimism that the VOIS Implant would offer renewed hope to patients.

For RSCM, this success reflects its commitment to consistently being a national referral centre that not only provides high-quality services but also promotes the advancement of relevant and sustainable healthcare technologies.

Andi Iskandar, the Country Director from hearLIFE Indonesia, the distributor of the VOIS Implant, stated, “Our collaboration with RSCM in developing the VOIS Implant in Indonesia aims to build new hope for individuals with vocal fold paralysis, enabling them to speak with a normal voice again. While vocal fold paralysis may not be widely recognised, it is a condition that significantly affects many individuals, diminishing their quality of life.”

The VOIS Implant is particularly suited to a specific patient segment, similar to users of hearing aids and cochlear implants. With extensive experience in reaching those in need, hearLIFE Indonesia remains dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of this innovative implant are accessible to all who require it.