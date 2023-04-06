Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue’s Collaboration with Swissôtel Bosphorus Creates a Special Turkish Delicacy for the Start of Ramadan

Swissôtel Indonesia PIK Avenue is excited to announce its collaboration with Swissôtel Bosphorus for a sumptuous feast during Ramadan.

In the spirit of this holy month, both hotels have put together an extravagant spread showcasing all the alluring aroma of Turkish cuisine which is a highlight of Ramadan. The cluster executive chef of Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue and Mercure Jakarta PIK Edi Pancamala, Chef Göktan, will be presenting real Turkish dishes to all Ramadan food seekers.

Chef Göktan Sarisoy, with over eight years of experience working as the representative from Swissôtel Bosphorus and his high-skill specialities in Turkish delicacies, can be seen preparing a sumptuous meal showcasing: Yayla Soup (a rural dish made with orchids), Arnavut Cigeri (shrimp casserole), Shrimp Cassarole and Hünkârbeğendi (a dessert sweetened rice pudding).

“As Turkish cuisine is still one of the favourite Ramadan highlights, we would like to fulfil the demand for Turkish highlights,” said Cluster Executive Chef Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue and Mercure Jakarta PIK Edi Pancamala. “We bring the indigenous Turkish cuisine from the expert, Chef Göktan to present the real Turkish dishes to all Ramadan food seekers,” he added.

In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, this hotel will also be hosting a charity as an ongoing expression of support for the last events in Syria and Turkey; proceeds from its Ramadan package will go to various charitable organisations.

The Ramadan buffet will be available at Summers At The Pool and The Chinese National starting from 22nd March – 21st April 2023 for IDR 328,000++ per person. Furthermore, Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue provides Ramadan Hampers for IDR 488,000++ including seven spiced Almond Stuffed Dates, Cinnamon & Clove Nastar Cookies, and Nutmeg Chocolate Dates Tart.

Following a day of fasting, families and friends can come together and share an appetising Iftar Buffet dinner, with an exclusive “buy four, get five” offer. And that’s not all; CIMB Niaga Platinum ALL – Accor Live Limitless cardholders will enjoy an additional 5 percent discount, while CIMB Niaga World ALL – Accor Live Limitless cardholders and Accor Plus members will receive a generous 10 percent discount. In addition, ALL – Accor Live Limitless members will benefit from quadruple ALL – Accor Live Limitless Reward points when they dine from Monday to Thursday. Becoming a member of ALL – Accor Live Limitless is simple and free of charge by visiting www.all.accor.com.

These amazing offers can also be combined, so CIMB Niaga ALL – Accor Live Limitless cardholders and Accor Plus members will be able to avail of the “buy four, get five” offer, additional discounts and quadruple ALL – Accor Live Limitless Reward points – all at the same time!

For more information and reservation, please call 021 2257 1188 or WhatsApp at 0812 8428 2086. Also, follow our social media @swissoteljkt, @thechinesenational, and @summers_atthepool.