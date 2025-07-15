Supper Social Expands Internationally.

A New Wave of Community Dining Experiences.

What started as a small dinner series in Bali is now becoming a global movement. Supper Social, the community-powered platform connecting people through curated dining experiences, has officially launched its first international chapter in Vienna, Austria, with more cities to come.

From Bali to the World

Born in Bali, Supper Social quickly became an underground hit, a refreshing antidote to digital disconnection. With over 200 sold-out events to date, the movement is now going global. Vienna is the first international chapter, with more cities joining the table in 2025 and beyond.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I truly had the best time. There’s nothing better than good food, great energy, and real connection.” — Magda, SupperSocial Vienna.

What Makes “Dinner with Friends” Special

At the heart of this movement is Dinner with Friends, a weekly hosted dining experience that brings people together around shared tables, great food, and real conversation. Since launching, the event has hosted over 200 sold-out dinners, with tickets often selling out in under 30 minutes.

Each event is held at top curated venues across Bali’s vibrant dining neighbourhoods, including Canggu and Pererenan, and it’s only getting bigger. With new locations rolling out soon, the experience is reaching even more parts of the island.

Designed with intention, the dinners skip name tags, business cards, and formalities, creating a relaxed setting for genuine connections and keeping the atmosphere warm and the energy alive. Groups of 15 to 30+ guests gather each week, bringing together a dynamic mix of locals, expats, creatives, and travellers. Each dinner features exclusive experiences and curated menus, crafted in collaboration with the venue.

“We’re building a community one dinner at a time. It’s about bringing people from around the world together in a way that feels effortless, organic, and joyful.” – Hugh, Founder

How to Join

Becoming part of the Supper Social community is simple and free. With your membership, you’ll get exclusive access to upcoming dinner invites, special perks, and curated offers from our venue partners. Follow @suppersocial.dining on Instagram to stay in the loop as new events and cities go live. Whether you’re new in town, travelling through, or just looking for a real connection over good food, there’s always a seat for a friend at the table.