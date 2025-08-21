Paed Thai Sanur: Authentic Thai Flavours Come Alive

Sawadikap! Step into Paed Thai Sanur, where the bold and vibrant flavours of Thailand come to life in the heart of Bali.

As one of Sanur’s leading Thai restaurants, every dish in Paed Thai Sanur is carefully crafted to balance sweet, salty, spicy, and sour notes, offering a dining experience that is both authentic and memorable. Using traditional techniques and fresh, genuine ingredients, the menu celebrates the aromatic and punchy essence of Thai cuisine, giving diners a true taste of Thailand in Bali.

Signature Dishes That Delight the Senses

From fragrant, warming curries to zesty, refreshing salads, each dish at Paed Thai captures the spirit of Thai cooking. Don’t miss the signature Tom Yum Hotpot, a spicy and sour soup with prawns and mushrooms simmered in a lemongrass-infused broth, or the classic Pad Thai, featuring wok-fried flat rice noodles tossed with prawns, bean sprouts, peanuts, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served in a cosy indoor setting, these dishes are designed to delight the senses while staying true to the authentic flavours of Thailand.

The Perfect Thai Restaurant in Sanur

Situated in the heart of Sanur, Paed Thai combines a relaxed, urban-inspired setting with Bali’s tropical charm. The open and breezy atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for lunch, dinner, or a laid-back evening with friends. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Paed Thai Sanur is the perfect destination for anyone seeking an authentic Thai culinary journey amid the lively yet relaxed energy of Bali.

Your Thai dining experience awaits! Visit their website or Instagram for a closer look and to secure your reservation.