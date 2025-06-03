Exclusive Banchan Dinner with Jung Chan Dining at Tangelo Bali, in Collaboration with Ubud Food Festival

An intimate evening of authentic Korean culinary traditions, led by Chef Jung Chan, bringing rich cultural flavours to Tangelo Bali in partnership with the Ubud Food Festival.

Tangelo Bali recently hosted an extraordinary culinary event: an exclusive Banchan and Communal Dinner Table featuring Jung Chan from Jung Chan Dining. This unique experience, held on the 31st of May 2025, was presented in collaboration with the prestigious Ubud Food Festival.

A limited group of 30 enthusiastic guests were treated to the heart of Korean culinary traditions as Chef Jung Chan, inspired by his grandmother’s cherished expertise, crafted each dish with remarkable passion and precision. Accompanied by his wife, Stela, Chef Jung Chan also led an intimate banchan cooking demonstration, offering attendees a firsthand glimpse into the artistry behind these much-loved Korean side dishes.

The demonstration was followed by an intimate communal dinner, truly capturing the spirit of togetherness and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Korean cuisine. The evening proved to be a memorable occasion for all who attended.

“This was our first event at Tangelo Bali collaborating with one of Indonesia’s most celebrated Korean culinary talents, Jung Chan Dining,” said Ari Wibawa, Operational Manager at Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection. “Our team was incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity to work alongside Chef Jung Chan and to learn from his expertise. As Chef Jung Chan so beautifully puts it, ‘We don’t just serve Korean food; we serve Korean culture.’ The special event drew in food lovers, offering a unique taste of Korean heritage right here in the heart of Bali.”