Powerful Indonesia Festival 2025: A Celebration of Diversity

The Apurva Kempinski Bali has unveiled the Powerful Indonesia Festival 2025, an immersive celebration of the nation’s heritage and cultural diversity.

The two-day programme honours 80 years of Indonesian independence through experiences that unite tradition, contemporary expression, and sustainability.

Taking place on the 16th to 17th of August 2025 at the Candi Ballroom, the festival features a vibrant creative market, art exhibitions and installations, masterclasses, and culinary showcases – inviting guests to explore, taste, and engage with the archipelago’s finest creators and ideas.

The Powerful Indonesia Festival 2025 presents an inspiring line-up of exhibitions and performances. Highlights include Made Bayak’s “Placticology” talk show, where the artist shares his journey of transforming plastic waste into impactful artworks while emphasising the importance of sustainability. Dwyma Adinatha (Dwymabim) collaborates with Daur Tera, presenting eco-friendly installations and promoting the Daur Ulang Movement, which encourages sustainable artistic practices. Demonstrations of upcycling machines and recycled-plastic designs further showcase the synergy between creativity and sustainability, advocating for a more environmentally conscious future.

Showcasing the richness and diversity of Indonesian culture, the festival opens with a special ceremony featuring Kecak Kobagi, a Balinese community ensemble that revitalises the traditional Kecak dance with modern elements, alongside Ayu Laksmi, whose transcendent performance blends Balinese and Nusantara traditions with ambient and world music. The stage then comes alive with dynamic DJ sessions from DJ Rika, DJ Richart Volx, DJ Alya, and DJ Pepe, each bringing their unique sound – from vintage record culture to eclectic sets of classic rock, soul, and funk.

Food lovers are also well catered for, with a diverse range of food stalls presented by The Apurva Kempinski Bali. Authentic Indonesian delights are crafted by the resort’s talented chefs, with highlights including Nasi Campur Apurva, Gorengan Tampah Pasar Malam, refreshing Es Campur, bite-sized Kue Cubit, and more.

The Creative Market celebrates Indonesian craftsmanship and the creative economy, with a focus on community impact. Visitors can discover design-driven products, craft excellence, and circular innovations, reflecting both the vibrancy of Indonesia’s creative sector and the resort’s commitment to sustainability. Across the two days, guests are invited to join interactive masterclasses, meet artisans, and experience installations that transform recycled materials into functional works of art. Participating brands include SMEs mentored by Bank Central Asia (BCA) and curated artisans from the resort’s Asha Curated Boutique & Gallery, with notable names such as HANDEP, Pithecanthropus Bali, Tenun Setia Cap Cili, I Wayan Puspa, Tarum Bali, Uluwatu Lace, and many more.

A special ceremony was also held to honour Indonesia’s veterans, recognising their bravery, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation. This tribute paid homage to those who have shaped the country’s history through their service. A bespoke poem, crafted from the veterans’ own recollections, was recited, reflecting their struggles and heroism. The ceremony began with a moment of silence and a formal salute, followed by the recital accompanied by gentle music. Each veteran was named and presented with a token of appreciation, symbolising the nation’s enduring gratitude.

“The Powerful Indonesia Festival 2025 is a celebration of Indonesia’s dynamic spirit,” says Vincent Guironnet, General Manager of The Apurva Kempinski Bali. “Indonesia’s diversity is a key part of its strength. This festival showcases the country’s rich heritage through the talents of its maestros, artists, and artisans, bringing together creativity and tradition.”

The festival is open to the public, offering guests the opportunity to experience Indonesian culture, music, art, and gastronomy while supporting local talent. It also forms part of the resort’s wider brand campaign, Powerful Indonesia to the World.

To learn more about the campaign, please visit: Powerful Indonesia to the World.