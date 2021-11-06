Karaoke Resumes in Jakarta

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government will allow family karaoke places to operate during the implementation of PPKM level 1 in Jakarta, which covers 2-15th November 2021.

62 karaoke places that are considered to have met the requirements to be opened during this period.

The local government has also made guidelines, procedures, and requirements for visitors whilst visiting a karaoke place. All of these provisions are contained in the circular of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Tourism and Creative Economy Office number 291/SE/2021 concerning guidelines for the use of care to protect applications and the implementation of health protocols in the context of trials for opening family karaoke businesses for the period of PPKM Level 1 in DKI Jakarta Province.

The circular was signed by the Head of Tourism and Creative Economy of DKI Andhika Permata on 1st November 2021. The following are the complete requirements for visitors:

a. All visitors who enter the karaoke place must have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have a vaccine certificate listed on their PeduliLindungi account, and have their body temperature checked using calibrated medical devices.

b. The maximum duration in the singing room is three hours and all sessions must be booked online and confirmed with cashless payment.

c. Visitors must wear masks in accordance with health standards and follow strict health protocols.

d. Visitors who are sick with severe or mild symptoms cannot enter.

e. Visitors are allowed to order food and drinks and will be given a label for each visitor’s glass.

f. Maximum capacity of 25 percent of visitors will be enforced and the use of the singing room is limited to a maximum of 50 percent of all available.

Below are the 62 karaoke places open in Jakarta:

West Jakarta

Ari Lasso Legend Style, Cengkareng DIVA Karaoke, Kalideres Diva Karaoke, Tegal Alur, Kalideres Diva Karaoke, Grogol-Petamburan Happy Puppy Karaoke, Kebon Jeruk Happy Puppy Karaoke, Cengkareng Masterpiece, Kembangan Masterpiece KTV Tanjung Duren, Grogol-Petamburan NAV Karaoke, Grogol, Petamburan The Voice Family Karaoke, Kedoya The Voice Family Mangga Besar, Taman Sari Glamz Celebrity KTV, Grogol-Petamburan

Central Jakarta

DIVA Karaoke Mangga Besar, Sawah Besar DIVA Karaoke Salemba, Senen Family Karaoke Manekineko Grand Masterpiece Karaoke Sarinah, Menteng Happy Puppy Karaoke Mangga Besar, Sawah Besar Masterpiece Signature Family Karaoke Mangga Besar, Sawah Besar NAV Karaoke, Gambir T-REX Family Karaoke, Grand Indonesia VIVA Family Karaoke, Tanah Abang

East Jakarta

Grand Charly Family Karaoke, TMII Inul Vista Buaran, Pulogadung Inul Vista Sentral Park, Pulogadung Inul Vista Cibubur, Pulogadung Inul Vista Kota Kasablanka, Pulogadung Inul Vista Kramat Jati, Pulogadung Inul Vista Kuningan, Pulogadung Masterpiece Karaoke, Duren Sawit Inul Vista Melawi, Pulogadung Inul Vista Pejaten, Pulogadung Inul Vista Plaza Semanggi, Pulogadung Inul Vista Pluit, Pulogadung Inul Vista Pondok Indah, Pulogadung Inul Vista Sarinah, Pulogadung Inul Vista Tebet, Pulogadung The Voice Family Karaoke Kalimalang, Duren Sawit The Voice Family, Jatinegara The Voice Family Karaoke Cijantung, Pasar Rebo

South Jakarta

Ari Lasso The Leggend Family, Setia Budi DIVA Karaoke Tebet Happy Puppy Resto, Bar and Lounge, Setia Budi Happy Puppy Karaoke, Komplek Golden Plaza Happy Puppy Karaoke, Kebayoran Lama Happy Puppy Karaoke, Kemang Happy Puppy Karaoke, Mampang, Pancoran Masterpiece signature Family Karaoke, Duren Tiga Masterpiece Karaoke Tebet NAV Karaoke, Kebayoran Baru NAV Karaoke, Kebayoran Lama Princess Syahrini KTV, Pancoran D’Storm, Kebayoran Baru

North Jakarta