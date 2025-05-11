Unlocking University Success: How NJIS Prepares IB Students for Life Beyond High School

At NJIS, the IB Diploma is more than academics—it’s a journey that builds confident, university-ready students who thrive beyond the classroom.

For many students and parents, choosing the right pre-university programme is a major decision. The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB DP) is widely recognised as one of the most rigorous and respected academic qualifications, preparing students for university and beyond.

At North Jakarta Intercultural School (NJIS), the IB DP is not just about academics—it’s about developing independent thinkers, critical problem-solvers, and globally minded individuals. We spoke with Mr Warren Wessels, IB Diploma Programme Coordinator at NJIS, with years of experience in international education and a deep passion for student growth and inclusive education. He shared what makes NJIS’s IB Diploma Programme unique and why it gives students a competitive edge in university applications.

What is the IB Diploma Programme?

The IB Diploma Programme is a rigorous, internationally recognised curriculum for students aged 16 to 19. But at NJIS, it is more than just an academic qualification—it is a transformative experience that shapes students for success in university and life.

Students take six subjects across multiple disciplines, ensuring a well-rounded education. Alongside this, they engage with the Core components: Theory of Knowledge (TOK), the Extended Essay (EE), and Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS). These elements are what set the IB DP apart, as they develop essential critical thinking, research, and leadership skills.

At NJIS, the IB DP is not just about earning a diploma—it’s about Discovering Excellence in Every Child and helping students realise their full potential.

How Does the IB DP Benefit Students Applying to Universities?

Universities around the world hold IB students in high regard, recognising them as well-prepared, independent learners with strong academic and critical thinking skills.

One of the biggest advantages of the IB DP is academic readiness. The programme mirrors university-level coursework, meaning IB students enter higher education with confidence. The Extended Essay (EE), for instance, requires students to conduct independent research and produce a 4,000-word academic paper, which prepares them for university-level writing and research.

Beyond academics, the IB DP ensures students engage in leadership, service, and extracurricular activities through CAS. This holistic approach enriches their school experience while making them more attractive university applicants. Many universities worldwide also offer advanced standing, course credits, or scholarships to IB graduates, giving them a significant advantage when applying.

At NJIS, students are not just prepared to get into university—they are prepared to thrive once they are there.

Supporting Students Through the Challenges of the IB DP

The IB DP is undoubtedly challenging, but NJIS provides a strong support system to help students succeed. Many NJIS graduates return to visit and say:

“OMG! University is so much easier than the IB. We were stressing for nothing!”

That kind of feedback reassures NJIS that students are well-prepared for the future. The IB DP develops skills in time management, independent learning, and critical thinking, all of which are crucial for success in university and beyond.

To ensure students feel supported, NJIS provides IB mentors and experienced teachers who guide them through coursework, deadlines, and assessments. Workshops on time management, study skills, and university applications help students feel prepared at every stage of their IB journey. University counselling is also a key part of the NJIS support system, helping students navigate applications and choose the right university pathway.

One of the ways NJIS ensures student success is through structured deadline management. Mr Wessels prides himself on running a tight ship when it comes to deadlines, particularly for Internal Assessments (IAs). By pacing deadlines throughout the year, students avoid the stress of last-minute submissions and learn essential organisational skills that will benefit them in university.

The IB is demanding, but at NJIS, students are encouraged, empowered, and fully prepared to succeed.

What Makes the IB DP Stand Out from Other Curricula?

With multiple pre-university pathways available, many parents and students wonder what makes the IB DP different from Advanced Placement (AP) or Cambridge A-Levels. While all three are strong academic programmes, the IB DP offers something unique—it develops the whole student.

Unlike AP or A-Levels, the IB requires students to take subjects across multiple disciplines, ensuring a well-rounded education. This approach encourages students to make connections between subjects, fostering a deeper understanding of knowledge.

The IB DP is also known for its university-level preparation. Many universities compare the IB to the first year of college due to its academic depth and high expectations for independent learning. Theory of Knowledge (TOK) teaches students how to think critically, an invaluable skill in university and beyond.

IB graduates are highly sought after by universities worldwide. Institutions such as Harvard, Oxford, and the University of Toronto actively recruit IB students, and many offer them advanced placement or course credits in recognition of the programme’s rigour.

At NJIS, the IB DP is more than a curriculum—it is a foundation for lifelong learning and success.

Understanding IB Scores, Scholarships, and University Admissions

IB Diploma score requirements vary depending on the university and country. Many universities accept IB scores starting from 24 points, but more competitive institutions such as Harvard, Oxford, and the University of Toronto typically look for 35-40+ points.

For scholarships, students should aim for 38 points or higher, along with strong extracurricular involvement. Some universities also require specific Higher Level (HL) subject scores, especially for fields like medicine, engineering, and law.

At NJIS, the university counselling team works closely with students to ensure they set realistic goals and achieve the best possible results in their IB assessments.

Advice for Students Considering the IB DP

For students thinking about enrolling in the IB DP, Mr Wessels offers simple but valuable advice:

Go for it! The IB DP is not just about earning a diploma; it is about developing skills that will set you up for success in life.

Students should stay curious and take advantage of the opportunity to explore new ideas and perspectives. Staying organised is key, as good time management makes the IB journey smoother and less stressful. Most importantly, students should use the support system at NJIS—teachers, mentors, and university counsellors are always available to help.

The IB DP is challenging, but it is also incredibly rewarding. The skills, knowledge, and experiences gained will last far beyond high school.

At NJIS, the IB Diploma Programme is more than just an academic qualification—it is an experience that transforms students into confident, capable, and globally minded individuals. With its commitment to Discovering Excellence in Every Child, NJIS continues to empower students to reach their highest potential, preparing them for success in university and beyond.

“At NJIS, we believe in Discovering Excellence in Every Child, and the IB DP is one of the most powerful ways we help students unlock their full potential.”

